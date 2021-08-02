With a 14-to-9 vote Monday evening, Charleston City Council passed a bill prohibiting mental health providers from using conversion therapy on minors.
With the vote, Charleston becomes the first city in the state to ban conversion therapy — any practice or treatment that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Four council members were absent from Monday's meeting.
An amendment approved Monday clarifies that the ordinance would not apply to a clergy member or religious counselor acting in a pastoral or religious capacity but would apply if they were acting in the capacity of a medical or mental health professional.
Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, who sponsored the bill, said there was a lot of work done to make sure the bill was constitutional and that it maintained religious liberties. She called the bill’s passage an important step in the city’s effort to be more inclusive.
“The bill passing puts West Virginia in line with our neighboring states of having at least one municipality ordinance that bans conversion therapy for minor,” Cook said after the meeting.
According to Fairness West Virginia, a statewide civil rights organization, more than 20 other states and 70 municipalities have laws banning conversion therapy.
Charleston’s new law is similar to legislation called the Youth Mental Health Protection Act, with Fairness West Virginia has proposed to ban conversion therapy across the state.
