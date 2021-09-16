Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died Wednesday evening after a tree fell onto his vehicle as he drove on Greenbrier Street.
He was 53.
The accident happened at 8:46 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenbrier Street.
According to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a tree on the hillside above the roadway fell onto the vehicle's top. A juvenile passenger safely got out of the vehicle.
Bailey was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
In a statement late Wednesday night, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin called Bailey a devoted husband, doting father and a dear friend to many, including her.
"I spent many a night talking with John in the City Hall parking garage long after council meetings had ended," Goodwin said. "We’d talk about how we could fix things—make things better. He was funny and fun. He was relaxed but motivated. He was someone you wanted on your team, and we loved him so very much.
“John was an incredible councilman—always leading with integrity, honor and passion,” Goodwin wrote, in part. “With his keen intellect, calm voice, and measured approach, John always treated his fellow council members with kindness—even on the most difficult issues."
Bailey, an attorney who lived on the East End, was elected council member at-large in 2018. He served as chairman of the environment and recycling committee and was a member of the ordinance and rules committee.
"He was very, very dedicated to the city, and to making it better," City Council president Becky Ceperley said of Bailey. "He had a very dry sense of humor. I think the mayor mentioned this as well, but he was always very kind and very civil in his presentation and defense of issues that may have been challenged.
"He was just an excellent leader," she said.
A graduate of Yale University and West Virginia University College of law, Bailey previously worked for the Charleston firm of Goodwin & Goodwin, as a law clerk to former Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw, and for former West Virginia Congressman Nick Rahall, according to the website for his law firm.
He was the son of Larrie Bailey, a former West Virginia state treasurer.
Bailey is survived by his wife Holly, sons Jack and Brooks, daughter Lisette, brother David, sister Anne, father and mother Joyce.
City flags will be lowered to half-staff Thursday in Bailey’s honor.
