Nakia Austin met her husband, Michael, at a church in Ohio when they were in their early 20s.
“I always tell him, ‘You should’ve just married me when you spilled my juice,’” she said, remembering Michael accidentally knocking a cup of juice from her hand.
The couple dated briefly before parting ways. Nakia, who was already a mother, was on the “family track.” Michael was not.
“He always laughs, ‘You didn't want me as a 21-year-old husband,’” she said.
She later wed another man, with whom she believed she’d spend her life.
“He turned out not to be the person that I thought that he was,” she said.
Almost a year after their 3-month-old child died, her ex-husband pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in bodily injury and the baby’s death.
Austin's world was shattered.
“They came and took my other child away from me, placed him in foster care,” she said. “They never asked me if he had a dad that was involved in his life. He has an amazing father who has always been involved in his life.”
When she reunited with her surviving child, she had to parent through guilt.
“This is how I know that trauma affects more than one area of your life because when bad things happen it affects all the things,” Austin said.
A few years later, she reconnected with Michael and they married. The couple live in Charleston and Austin is forging a path for other women to heal and recover from trauma. Her personal story has guided her in co-founding the Healing House with her husband.
“I just remember what it was like when I was coming out of that and trying to heal and rebuild my life. I felt like the things that I wish that we would have had did not exist,” she said. “And so I kind of took what I wish that I would have had and coupled with what I know is important in the healing journey and put it all together and created this.”
The Healing House is a holistic behavioral health program that provides a safe environment for women who have experienced homelessness, assault, abuse, loss, violence and other events leading to traumatization.
Austin has a bachelor's degree in psychology, a master's in counseling and almost 10 years of experience as a school counselor in Kanawha County Schools. She is also a certified life coach.
Bringing the Healing House to life was a long process. After filing for their articles of incorporation in March 2020, the approval of the document was slowed by the pandemic. Afterward, the couple spent a year renovating the building.
Since February, the Healing House has been offering support groups focusing on grief and loss, women’s empowerment and addiction recovery. For $42 a month, the Healing House provides individualized behavioral health services. Members are assigned a case manager and therapist. Women also gain access to materials including workbooks, journals, school supplies and more.
“People who experience trauma experience a lot of toxic stress. Many of the times, part of addressing any type of trauma or toxic stress that you might be experiencing is, of course, addressing your mental health needs,” said Amanda Newhouse, a clinical social work faculty member at WVU Medicine.
Austin said those needs are different for every person.
“Nothing here is cookie-cutter. You and I could have experienced the same trauma, but we’ll respond to it differently,” she said. “So it's important to me to be able to offer individualized healing and rebuilding structures for all the women that come through the program.”
For example, women with a history of substance abuse will also have support through a peer recovery coach.
Newhouse said addressing mental health concerns helps build resiliency against trauma, but that doesn’t meet all of a person’s needs.
“Any type of psychological resilience, emotional resilience, that you need to build would be through obtaining behavioral health or mental health, right? But you definitely need things outside of that,” she said.
The Healing House also helps connect women with community partners who offer free services in areas including workforce readiness, financial literacy, post-secondary education and health and wellness.
Newhouse named food, housing, transportation, child care, employment and social support as areas where people who experience trauma might need help. Like Austin, Newhouse noted this type of support isn’t always available through therapy.
“A lot of the times you can do this in therapy too, but sometimes you can't,” Newhouse said. “So you're encouraged to build social supports within your community, getting involved with community activities, getting involved in some sort of organization.”
The Healing House’s community partners come to their location to provide their services. Austin said this takes away the burden of having to travel to different services across the city. Healing House's location is undisclosed because of security concerns.
When women come to the Healing House, they receive wraparound services all in one place.
“As long as they can get to us, we can serve them,” Austin said.
Austin said it's also important that Legal Aid is a partner because after the death of one child and separation from another, she wants to give women a “fighting chance.”
“It's important for me for these women to have an outlet because sometimes they've been roped off, dismissed, overlooked or villainized before they were even given a chance to share their side of things,” she said.
The Healing House is working to close existing gaps in mental health services for women of color through an approach to recruitment that she is calling the “Minority Impact Initiative.”
“Historically speaking, there have been a multitude of things that have happened in the health care profession that has tainted the way that minorities view those who are in health care and the way that they treat minorities,” she said.
Austin said history is one of many reasons marginalized communities might not be open to mental health support, but representation makes a difference.
“It's easier for people to step into the space when they see someone who looks like them," she said. "There's that relatability and that approachability that may not otherwise be there.”
Another goal of the Minority Impact Initiative is to help heal generational trauma.
“I think especially in West Virginia, we've come across like all of this intergenerational trauma," Newhouse said. "And that's what I see a lot with the women that I work with.”
Newhouse explained it is important to heal this type of trauma so it is not passed down.
“Whatever we don't heal, we repeat and so a lot of the times we see these generations of trauma that just continue to repeat these patterns," she said. "What's happening is that it becomes like a reflex instead of a thought or an understanding of it.”
Thirty to 40 women attend weekly weekly support group meetings at the Healing House. About 20 women are seeking to become members.
Austin said she hopes to expand the Healing House’s offerings by building a technology lab where women can use computers and launching a transitional living program for at-risk women 18 to 22.
“We will continue to grow as an agency so that we can better support these women,” Austin said.