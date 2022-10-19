Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner to retire
Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner speaks during an event recognizing the 50th anniversary of emergency medical services in the city Wednesday morning.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner will retire this week after 26 years with the department, he announced Wednesday morning.

Wanner talked about his retirement during a news conference Wednesday honoring the 50th anniversary of emergency medical services in the city.

