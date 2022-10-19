Charleston Fire Chief announces retirement Staff reports Oct 19, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner speaks during an event recognizing the 50th anniversary of emergency medical services in the city Wednesday morning. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner will retire this week after 26 years with the department, he announced Wednesday morning.Wanner talked about his retirement during a news conference Wednesday honoring the 50th anniversary of emergency medical services in the city.Wanner has been the city's fire chief for two years. He said Wednesday he loves the job, but has been there a long time and can't stay forever. Wanner's last day is Friday, he said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesRenters among the flowers?DEP poised to renew Union Carbide permit for ethylene oxide distribution system in InstituteThe Food Guy: From bowling alleys to … pinball machines!Gazette-Mail editorial: Justice best WV gov of all time, just ask himWVU football: Mountaineers dealing with injuries heading to Texas TechMiller gets heavy campaign support from coal industry down the election stretch in bid for third termMooney ties with company investigators say paid for Aruba trip persist in latest campaign finance reportFour constitutional amendments on ballotDebra Sullivan: West Virginians should vote no on Amendment 4 (Opinion)Marshall football: No timeline given for Ali's return See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles