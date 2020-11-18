A Charleston firefighter shot himself in the leg late Tuesday night inside a city fire station, according to a department news release.
City firefighter Isaac Brunetti was on duty when he shot himself in the lower left leg while trying to secure his personal firearm in his locker, according to the release. Brunetti was transported to a local hospital and was later discharged.
The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to Fire Station #7 at 128 Cora St., according to the release.
No other department employees were involved in the incident, but those nearby at the time immediately provided care.
The incident was first reported by WCHS-TV.
“The incident was investigated by the Charleston Police Department and will be internally investigated by the Charleston Fire Department,” Fire Chief Shawn Wanner wrote in the release.