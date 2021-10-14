Last year, the city of Charleston gave its 26 City Council members $5,000 each to contribute to nonprofit organizations of their choosing.
Money for the city’s Community Participation Grant Program came from a portion of the city's settlement from the 2014 Freedom Industries MCHM spill.
“The water crisis devastated our community, from an economic standpoint, long after the spill was remedied. We need to take a portion of the monies that were secured as part of the settlement and give back to our charitable organizations,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release at the time. “Our twenty-six council members will work to provide extra financial support for organizations across the Capital City.”
The city stipulated that all of the money be given to charitable organizations designated a 501(c)(3).
As of Oct. 12, $64,000 of the total $130,000 had been distributed to several agencies, according to information provided by the city of Charleston. Altogether, $66,000 is left for council members to distribute.
Here's how the money has been spent:
- Ward 1 Councilman Pat Jones gave $1,000 each to West Virginia Cancer Crusaders Inc., Mountain Mission and the West Side nonprofit organization Keep Your Faith Corp. Jones has $2,000 left to give.
“I just feel like they’re good, neighborly organizations,” Jones said. “They do a lot of good for people.”
Mountain Mission operates a food bank and provides assistance for housing and utility needs, as well as furniture and clothing. Cancer Crusaders advocates for and supports West Virginia families affected by youth and childhood cancers.
Jones said he's known Dural Miller, founder and CEO of the Keep Your Faith Corp., since he was young and that he does "great things" with the organization.
- Ward 2 Councilman Bobby Haas has not distributed any of his $5,000.
- Ward 3 Councilman Chuck Overstreet has given $500 to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council and $500 to A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, on the city’s West Side. He has a balance of $4,000 left.
- Before she resigned in June, former Ward 4 councilwoman Tiffany Plear gave $1,000 to the Keep Your Faith Corp., $1,000 to A More Excellent Way Life Center Church and $500 to Bright Future Now.
A city spokesperson said in instances where council members have changed, the new council member has the balance to spend.
Councilman Larry Moore, who was appointed to Plear’s seat, has a balance of $2,500 remaining.
- Councilwoman Jeanine Faegre, who represents Ward 5, gave $1,000 each to the Elk City Renewal Association and Meals on Wheels. She also gave $500 each to the Keep Your Faith Corp., WV Garden Club, Parkinson's Support Group, Kanawha Valley Collective and Step by Step. Faegre has $500 left.
- Councilwoman Deanna McKinney, who represents Ward 6, gave $2,000 to the Aspire Achievement Project, a Charleston-based program for at-risk youth, and has $3,000 left.
- Councilman Adam Knauff, who represents Ward 7, has not yet distributed any of his $5,000.
- Councilman Robert Sheets, of Ward 8, gave $1,500 to West Virginia Health Right, a free and charitable clinic, $2,000 to the East End's Living AIDS Memorial Garden and $1,500 to the East End Resource Center.
- Councilwoman Mary Beth Hoover, who represents Ward 9, and at-large Councilwoman Becky Ceperley both gave their $5,000 to the Charleston Area Alliance. Councilwoman Naomi Bays also contributed half of her $5,000 to the alliance. At a news conference last month, officials said the councilwomen contributed to a Charleston Area Alliance pilot grant program for women and minority business owners in the city.
Bays has half of her fund left to distribute.
- Councilwoman Keeley Steele, of Ward 10, has not yet distributed her $5,000.
- Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass, of Ward 11, gave $1,000 to the Fix ‘em Clinic, a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Charleston, $2,000 to the Ruffner Elementary PTO, $1,500 to West Virginia Health Right and $500 to For the Love of Cats, a local cat sanctuary.
- Councilman Joseph Jenkins, of Ward 12, has not yet distributed his $5,000.
Jenkins said he’s got ideas for the $5,000 but they’re taking time. One is contributing to the addition of a dog park at the city's Danner Meadow Park. That would require the city to adjust its requirement that the money go to a 501(c)(3). He also has said he’d contribute to a community garden the Vandalia Civic Club is working on.
- Councilman Brent Burton, of Ward 13, has not yet distributed his $5,000.
- Councilman Courtney Persinger, of Ward 14, gave $1,000 each to Covenant House, Pollen8, which operates a behavioral health program and Cafe Appalachia, the Bridge Road Neighborhood Association, Charleston Sled Hockey and the Charleston Youth Ballet.
- Councilman Sam Minardi, of Ward 15, has not distributed any of his $5,000.
- Councilman Bobby Reishman, of Ward 16, gave $5,000 to the Charleston YWCA.
"I would be hard-pressed to remember all the program’s the Y is involved with," Reishman said. "They just do so much stuff with housing, child development programs, domestic violence programs and education programs. It does a tremendous amount of good."
- Councilman Bruce King, of Ward 17, contributed $1,500 to the Kanawha City Community Association, $1,000 each to Charleston WV Police Athletic/Activities League Inc. and A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, and $500 each to the Horace Mann PTO, Chamberlain Elementary PTO and the Kanawha City Elementary PTO.
- In Ward 18, neither former councilman William Laird nor current Councilman Bobby Brown have distributed money.
- Ward 19 Councilman Brady Campbell gave $2,000 each to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association and the Kanawha State Forest Foundation. He has $1,000 left.
- Ward 20 Councilman Chad Robinson has not distributed his grant funding.
- At-large Councilman Ben Adams gave $3,000 to the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, $500 to Capitol Market and $1,000 to Keep Your Faith Corp. He has $500 remaining to distribute.
- At-large Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr gave $5,000 to Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley.
- At-large Councilwoman Caitlin Cook has not distributed her $5,000.
- At-large councilman John Kennedy Bailey had not distributed his $5,000 before his death in September.