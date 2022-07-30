Nola Todd, 18, knows the pressure to always be doing something productive. It’s something the recent Capital High School graduate thinks people her age and others regularly face.
“Even if it wasn't always forced on students from teachers, from parents, from external forces, I think that's something that a lot of kids deal with internally -- feeling like they constantly should be doing something, feeling guilty when they aren't busy with an activity, feeling guilty for taking breaks,” said Todd, who is soon to be a freshman at West Virginia University.
Combating overwork and toxic productivity was the focus of a project Nola completed as part of winning the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve.
The Charleston resident is one of two girls from the Black Diamond Council to win the Gold Award this year and the third overall from her troop.
“It's a pretty high-level, prestigious award for the girls to achieve,” Nola’s mother and troop leader, Tracey Suppa Todd, said. “It is the highest award that a Girl Scout who is at this program can get, and there are prerequisites that they have to have in order to be eligible to even try to achieve it.”
Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, called earning the Gold Award “a remarkable achievement.”
“Nola exemplifies leadership in all its forms," Casey said in a news release. "She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place."
Only about 5.4% of girls who are eligible for the award, according to the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.
A Girl Scout since kindergarten, Nola long has known she wanted to win the Gold Award, though starting the project took a while.
Nola said she changed her mind three times before landing on her community service project -- a presentation to students from the junior class at her school. She had done a research project for an English class about the subject.
The English project focused more on toxic productivity, but she focused the community service project on kids her own age. Nola said for her, that pressure often leads to constant productivity, but others might be overwhelmed to the point of doing nothing.
"People who slow down and who become overwhelmed are deemed as lazy and the people who are hyper-productive are rewarded, but neither of those habits is healthy in the long term or ... sustainable," she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down work on the project. For a while, her troop wasn't meeting in person or talking much about it, Nola said.
Tracey said the troop tailored its time so that girls could work toward the award, something two other girls, Nola’s sister Tori and Zoe Dorst achieved last year.
Another challenge was Nola’s busy schedule.
“Although I could have worked on it my earlier high school years, by the time I was ready to get started on it, it was my senior year and I was so busy doing all other sorts of [things],” she said. “You know how it is, you're graduating, doing all this stuff. So, it really is a big time commitment, and you have to really focus on it.”
Nola converted her presentation on overwork to a video to be shown during future freshman orientations and to a social media account and bulletin board. She’s leaving the school instructions for the latter to recreate.
A focus on sustainable impact separates the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award from the Boy Scouts equivalent, the Eagle Scout award, Tracey said.
"It's not just a community service project,” she said. “And a lot of times when you read about the Boy Scout Eagle Scout awards, it's like oh, ‘we cleaned up this community center,’ or ‘we, like, repaired this building’ or whatever, and that's wonderful. We do projects like that, too. But for Girl Scouts, they would then have you put into place a committee that would do that every year on third of July.
“That's just like a whole other layer that really I think makes a Gold Award very good for the community but also very challenging for a girl to be able to put those things in place,” she said.
Nola's advice for fellow students includes tips for avoiding burnout and better time management by limiting use of social media.
“Take a break before you're actually burnt out,” Nola said. “So, if you feel like even if you haven't gotten things you need to get done, done, sometimes you need to put the list aside and just take a break. Because you can't run on empty. So, take the break before you need the break."
While earning the award was a lot of work, Nola said she would recommend the experience and the Girl Scouts in general for other girls. Staying in the program has helped her maintain many friendships, she said.
“The Gold Award, I would recommend to somebody who has an extra a very special interest in wanting to help their community, and build their own confidence,” Nola said. “[Someone who] has something specific that they really care about in the community."
