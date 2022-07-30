Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nola Todd, 18, knows the pressure to always be doing something productive. It’s something the recent Capital High School graduate thinks people her age and others regularly face.

“Even if it wasn't always forced on students from teachers, from parents, from external forces, I think that's something that a lot of kids deal with internally -- feeling like they constantly should be doing something, feeling guilty when they aren't busy with an activity, feeling guilty for taking breaks,” said Todd, who is soon to be a freshman at West Virginia University.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you