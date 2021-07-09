A Capitol Street landmark is eerily quiet these days. The entrance, a grand front platform fronted by handsome wood, is not staffed. Parts of the building are vacant.
Designed by noted English architect Alfred C. Bossom and built in the untimely year of 1929, the Kanawha Valley Bank survived the Great Depression. The deep pockets of its owners, the Charleston-pioneering Dickinsons, certainly didn’t hurt.
Two floors are underground, leaving 20 floors above to be admired. Framed by a three-story rectangular base at the bottom, the building shaft is shaped in a cross, with the top three floors rising almost hut-like above the wings. The upper structure is jutted flush left against one wing. The final floor is smaller, a distinctive square within the two blocks below it. A roof atop the “hut” is green terra-cotta, with other terra-cotta trim an orange hue.
They don’t make buildings like this anymore.
All that glory doesn’t count for much now. A casual walking tour of the Kanawha Valley Building indicates nine empty or close-to-vacant floors of the 15 accessible by elevator, although the property manager disputes the number of vacant floors. Enervest, a now bankrupt oil and gas company bought by another firm, still has its name and logo on both sixth-and seventh-floor offices. Not long ago, the company pulled up stakes from a 13,000-square-foot space on the second floor.
A sign alerts delivery people that 13 business concerns recently have packed up and left, including Dickinson Fuel, Dickinson Properties and Ratrie Realty. The first two bear the names of the building’s patriarch family, while Ratrie is another blueblood name harkening to Charleston’s origins.
Yet another blast from Charleston’s glorious past has left. The Payne-Gallatin Co., specializing in coal, oil and gas leasing and real estate development, has moved from the 14th and 15th floors to 130 Summers St., the old B&B Loans headquarters. The Payne family, an offshoot of the Dickinson clan, was an original 1929 Kanawha Valley Bank tenant.
Former state Sen. Brooks McCabe, like other modern commercial developers, often says “Class B” office space becomes functionally obsolete over time. Class B, of which the Kanawha Valley Building is a member, is differentiated from Class A principally by age. With age comes a host of other issues, McCabe said, including outdated plumbing, wiring and mechanical systems; floor plans that might not be conducive to modern needs; ceiling heights; and other issues.
What’s more, he said, nothing is driving the local economy to raise rents in available office spaces. Higher rents might supply the money needed to upgrade Class B space, but the business isn’t there.
“Rents have been stable,” McCabe said. “They have not increased as elsewhere. Construction is through the roof. Code requirements have increased. A lot of these buildings cost more than the rent you could receive.”
McCabe takes pains to mention that the Kanawha Valley Building is a well-maintained property. No average Joe would suggest otherwise. Tenants said they have no complaints. Some offices are not configured the way a new tenant might desire, McCabe said.
Real Estate Resources, Inc. maintains the structure and leases space. A company sign festoons a front window in the building.
Melanie McClellan, the property manager for Real Estate Resources, pegged the number of vacant floors at six or seven. She said workers in some apparently abandoned offices have yet to return amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve invested in new elevators, mechanical services, video surveillance; we’ve spent a wealth of money improving it,” McClellan said. “It sounds like you’re trying to give us a death sentence. We still have 20-some tenants. We’ve been lower than this before, much lower.”
Perhaps none of the remaining tenants occupies a stranger space than a functioning barbershop tucked at a dead-end on the fifth floor, with a miniature traditional pole outside. Word-of-mouth advertising must work.
McCabe said Charleston has too much available office space but a lack of suitable housing. He said he loves the conversion of older office buildings into residential or split-use entities. It doesn’t take much to get him gushing over both the completed Atlas Building residential project on Quarrier Street or the planned conversion of the One Commerce Square space into 67 condominiums. The latter had been Class A space when occupied by Huntington Bank until two years ago.
“Adaptive reuse is a very good thing for Charleston,” McCabe said. “It’s one our big shortfalls, residential housing.”
A portrait of Payne-Gallatin Vice President Lewis Payne’s grandfather Andrew Allemong Payne still hangs in the company’s vacated Kanawha Valley Building office.
“It took a while for our family to make a move,” Lewis Payne said. He said he used opportunity zone financing – which offers tax deferment for those building in distressed areas – and historic preservation tax credits for the restoration of the company’s Summer Street structure. He was also wooed by the planned renovation of Slack Plaza across Summers and a planned microbrewery on Brawley Walkway.
Payne said he hopes the Kanawha Valley Building and other old structures survive. The second floor Enervest vacated initially functioned as a mezzanine to the first-floor bank lobby, but tenant Union Carbide closed it off in the 1970s, shortly before Kanawha Valley Bank moved to what is now BB&T tower. Payne said he would like to see the lobby restored to its former grandeur, while McClellan said he sees the second-floor space as a prime open-floor plan.
Why all the fuss over an old building?
The Society of Architectural Historians points out the structure was considered West Virginia’s tallest until Laidley Tower came along in 1985. It quotes Bossom, the architect, who wrote in The Bankers Magazine, that a bank should be on a prominent site, preferably on a corner, and “should be distinctive ... look like a BANK and ... call attention to itself by its substantial and conservative appearance.”
The architect said his “twenty-story Charleston bank certainly called attention to itself, but not solely by its conservatism. It is a lively, colorful composition that merits the many accolades it has received over the years.”