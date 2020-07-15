The city of Charleston has high hopes for a new kayak launch ramp on the Elk River.
Splashing around in a kayak on the Elk a few feet from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center’s boat dock Wednesday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the installation of the $90,000 launch.
“When we were looking for ways to spend money for the city, we knew there were things we couldn’t do,” she said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing practices, Goodwin said investing money into new facilities to draw people inside the coliseum didn’t make a lot of sense.
“But we can do the outdoors all day,” Goodwin said. “For a river city, our use of the river is woefully underutilized.”
She wants to change that.
Installed in partnership with West Virginia American Water and The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Goodwin said the city had already planned to add the kayak ramp before the pandemic struck.
It was part of her January budget, but with summer in full swing and a pandemic raging, the mayor said touting the launch ramp and outdoor activities in Charleston makes a lot of sense.
“Outdoor recreation is paramount, and tourism is a good investment,” she said.
With its convergence of highways and river access, Goodwin said, Charleston makes a great destination for travelers looking for a quick weekend getaway where they can enjoy the outdoors and socially distance.
“And the ramp is great for residents,” she added.
The new kayak launch ramp allows for easier ingress into the river. Kayakers can load their craft into a dry chute, sit down in their kayak and then gently launch themselves onto the water. Leaving the water is as simple as returning to the launch and pulling the boat back onto the chute.
Goodwin said there were a huge variety of launch systems available. The city chose this one because of its sturdy design, she added.
“And it’s very stable,” Goodwin said.
The new ramp is not compliant with the federal American with Disabilities Act, she said, but a system that would allow access to kayakers in wheelchairs is being considered.
In the meantime, Goodwin said, she hopes plenty of people will take advantage of the new launch and get out on the river.
The launch is free for public use daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and can accommodate single and tandem kayaks, paddleboards and some canoes.
Free parking is available at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center’s boat dock.