Charleston hosts Veterans Day Parade Monday

The 78th annual Veterans Day Parade will march down the streets of downtown Charleston on Monday morning, honoring members from all branches of the military.
Organizers are looking for veterans or other groups interested in participating in this year’s event, which begins at 10 a.m. Those in the parade will gather at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Capitol Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Veterans may ride on a trolley, in a jeep or with a member of the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club.
The parade will feature more than 70 groups and include military vehicles and personnel, marching bands, Junior ROTC units and first responders. All veterans are encouraged to participate.
The parade route heads north from the Boulevard along Capitol Street to Quarrier Street, west to Clendenin Street, and then back south to the Boulevard. It wraps up at Haddad Riverfront Park, where a short ceremony honoring veterans will take place on the stage. Music will be provided by the Appalachian Children’s Chorus and the George Washington High School band.
Following the parade and ceremony, American Legion John Brawley Post 20, at 415 Dickinson St., will be open to the public for chili and cornbread, entertainment by The Band Wagon and fellowship, organizers said in a news release.
For more information, contact parade coordinator Ed Converse at post20wv@aol.com or 304-545-4057.