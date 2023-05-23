Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

chester road housefire2
Buy Now

Smoke drifts from the remains of a house at 856 Chester Road in the Edgewood District earlier this month. The house was destroyed after firefighters say they were unable to get adequate water pressure from nearby hydrants. Homeowner Ric Cavender has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

A Kanawha school board member whose house burned earlier this month after Charleston firefighters were unable to get adequate water pressure from nearby hydrants is suing the water company.

Ric Cavender filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you