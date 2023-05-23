Smoke drifts from the remains of a house at 856 Chester Road in the Edgewood District earlier this month. The house was destroyed after firefighters say they were unable to get adequate water pressure from nearby hydrants. Homeowner Ric Cavender has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water.
A Kanawha school board member whose house burned earlier this month after Charleston firefighters were unable to get adequate water pressure from nearby hydrants is suing the water company.
Ric Cavender filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
Firefighters responded to a fire at 856 Chester Road, on the city's West Side, after 11 p.m. on May 5, according to a prior statement from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Fire Chief Craig Matthews.
According to an incident report about the fire, firefighters tried to use three different hydrants to suppress the fire, but were unable to get adequate water pressure.
The fire department got water tanker assistance from the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, the 130th FES McLaughlin Air National Guard Base Fire Department and the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department, according to the release.
According to the complaint, firefighters were able to contain the blaze after four hours. Cavender’s house was destroyed. The family dog, Duke, died in the fire after running back into the house. No humans were injured.
The lawsuit says the water company owns and operates the fire hydrants within the city. According to Charleston's approved 2023 fiscal year budget, the city is paying $160,000 for fire hydrant rental.
In the lawsuit, Cavender says the water company was negligent by, among other things, failing to maintain adequate water pressure to hydrants and failing to ensure they functioned properly. The suit also alleges gross negligence and breach of contract.
The lawsuit seeks “compensatory and consequential damages,” court costs and expenses, punitive damages and attorney fees.
Cavender is represented by Charleston attorney Mike Hissam. The lawsuit has been assigned to Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.
Cavender did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for West Virginia American Water said the company cannot comment on matters of litigation.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive