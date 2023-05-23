Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

chester road housefire2
Smoke drifts from the remains of a house at 856 Chester Road, in the Edgewood District of Charleston, earlier this month. The house was destroyed because firefighters were unable to get adequate water pressure from nearby hydrants. Homeowner Ric Cavender, a member of the Kanawha County school board, has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water, which owns and supplies water to the hydrants.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

A Kanawha County school board member whose house burned earlier this month when Charleston firefighters were unable to get adequate water pressure from nearby hydrants is suing the water company.

Ric Cavender filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water on Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

