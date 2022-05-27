Charleston is preparing to dive into summer as Kanawha County Parks and Recreation and Charleston Parks and Recreation have announced the list of pools planned to open soon.
“We’re always optimistic about the summer because that’s our time of year. That’s when we do what we do,” said Jeff Hutchinson, director of Kanawha County Parks and Recreation.
Hutchinson said he anticipates a normal pool season this summer with the exception of lifeguard staffing shortages.
“Everybody's having a hard time finding lifeguards, but other than that it should be business as usual,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson says Kanawha County Parks and Recreation is about five or six lifeguards short of being fully staffed.
“Staying open depends on keeping lifeguards and it's a nationwide problem,” he said.
Matthew Sutton, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin's chief of staff, said the city is about 6 to 8 lifeguards short.
“If we can find just a handful more lifeguards we’ll be in good shape for all of our summer activities within our Parks and Rec,” he said.
The county-run swimming pool, located at 2000 Coonskin Drive in Charleston, will open Saturday. The pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. Coonskin Pool will also be open Memorial Day and on July 4.
The city's pool facilities at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave,, and North Charleston Recreation Center, 2009 7th Ave., will also open Saturday.
These facilities will be open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The pool at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, at 314 Donnally St., is anticipated to open June 7. The pool will also be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The opening date for the pool at Cato Park, at 200 Baker Lane, has not been announced yet as a result of the lifeguard shortage. Once staffed, the pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The splash pads at Magic Island and Dixie Street Park will also open Saturday.
Hutchinson said anyone interested in lifeguarding for the county can apply through the YMCA.
Those interested in applying to be a lifeguard for the city can apply online. Sutton says the city will cover the cost of the lifeguard certification fee.