Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Charleston on Thursday afternoon for the first day of the 2022 Sternwheel Regatta.
The weekend’s festivities started shortly after noon with an official opening ceremony at Haddad Riverfront Park that included a greeting from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, the singing of the national anthem and the presenting of the nation and the state’s colors.
“I couldn’t sleep last night because it’s just the feeling you have before Christmas. I was so excited,” the mayor said.
“The Regatta has brought back more than just good concerts and good food and a lot of fun,” Goodwin said. “It’s brought back the sense of community.”
This is the first time the Charleston Regatta has been live since 2009.
“It was just a party,” Steve Skiles said about the old Regatta. Skiles remembers eating the food and enjoying the event with his in-laws on their pontoon boat years ago.
“It was a lot of fun. I’m glad they’re bringing it back,” he said.
Like Skiles, some of Thursday’s attendees were returners. Many were there with their children or grandchildren while others were simply passing through town.
Faith Cox, a resident of Belle, remembers when her company used to participate in the Anything That Floats Race and was happy the event had returned.
“I think it’s great and I think it’s gonna be a real big boost for Charleston,” she said.
Now Cox is excited to bring her grandchildren to the event. This weekend, she is looking forward to going to a concert and watching the fireworks over the Kanawha River.
“I hope it’s back to stay for a long time. Brought back a lot of memories,” she said.
A short walk away from the levee, Magic Island Park bustled with life. Children ran around the Kid Zone splashing in the water, having their faces painted and jumping in the inflatable bounce houses.
Skiles brought his 6-year-old granddaughter to the Kid Zone on Thursday.
“She’s liked this more than anything,” he said.
Tents surrounded the Kid Zone offering lemonade, ice cream, cotton candy and more. Local artist Rob Cleland has children lined up around him awaiting caricatures.
Anyone in attendance could even fill up bags of free vegetables from John Crihfield Farms & Greenhouses at a one day pop-up farmers market run by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
Later in the weekend, many of the city’s favorite events from the old Regatta will make a come back including the Anything That Floats Race, wiener dog races, carnival and pageant.
According the mayor, the thing people asked for most, however, was to bring back the sense of togetherness that Regatta once gave to the community years ago.
“Far and away, the number one thing that you said to us, and we received thousands and thousands of texts and emails and calls, was an opportunity to be together again, to share in community, to break bread with one another, to have a drink with one another,” Goodwin said. “That’s what the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has always been about.”