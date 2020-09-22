The Charleston Land Reuse Agency (CLRA) is seeking input from residents and visitors in the area around Central Avenue and Park Avenue about the future of 739 Central Ave. The former Abraham Grocery -- most recently known as Park Place Bar -- has been a gathering place for the neighborhood in the past. The CLRA is interested in feedback about what would have the most positive impact for this area.
The CLRA obtained ownership of 739 Central Ave. in May 2020. After receiving community input, the CLRA plans to release a request for proposals to the public that includes information received from the community. Once the request for proposals is published, the CLRA will look to partner with local entities to enact one of the proposals.
The community is invited to share their input on a new chalkboard located on the property, or by filling out a quick survey that is available online. The CLRA will monitor input over the next two weeks. In addition, the online survey can be completed at https://forms.gle/sttLWNXi6sFFw6Gt7 or accessed via a QR code that is on the chalkboard at the property.