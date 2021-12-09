Sternwheelers and other boats will be decked out with Christmas lights to bring holiday cheer in the annual Charleston Lighted Boat Parade Saturday.
Ahead of its parade down the Kanawha River, participants will meet up on the Elk River and float past the CAMC Women and Children's Hospital around 6:30 p.m. Local police and fire departments will also in the street with a display for the children.
Around 7 p.m., the parade will head down the Kanawha River along the MacCorkle Avenue side. When it reaches the Capitol building, the parade will turn back and float along the Kanawha Boulevard side of the river. The parade will end at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Parade organizers are encouraging spectators to donate to the Women and Children's Hospital by gifting items off its Amazon wish list.
Organizer Bryan Hughes said any and all boaters in the Kanawha Valley are invited to join the parade.
Hughes, who is the second vice president of the American Sternwheel Association, will be bringing his 85-foot sternwheel boat, the Katie H, to the parade. In addition to the parade, he has also been tapped to help organize the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta next year.
“We want people to enjoy the boats as much as we do,” Hughes said of this weekend's parade. “And July Fourth weekend, the Regatta is back.”
Hughes said the best places to view the parade are the Frontier parking lot, the University of Charleston and Haddad Riverfront park.
