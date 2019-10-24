Charleston locations announced for National Drug Take Back Day

The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will participate in the National Take Back Day on Saturday. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. Items can be turned in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Walgreens, 655 Washington St. W.

Drug Emporium, 1603 Kanawha Blvd. West

Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.

Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave. S.E.

Kroger’s Ashton Place, 1100 Fledderjohn Road

University of Charleston, Robert C. Byrd School of Pharmacy, 2300 MacCorkle Ave.

