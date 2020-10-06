Charleston City Council on Monday unanimously voted to authorize the Mayor’s Office to ask the state for permission to construct a skate park in the city.
The city is looking to build a skate park between Virginia Street and Kanawha Boulevard, underneath Interstate 64. But before any construction can be done on the site, the city must enter into an agreement with the state Division of Highways so it can use the land sitting underneath the interstate.
Today the lot is used for parking, but the city’s plan is to build a retractable park that can be moved whenever the state needs to do construction on I-64 or the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge. The DOH requires this agreement.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Monday that a skate park in Charleston is in high demand by the city’s youth.
“When we were on the West Side and we did our teen town hall, this was either the number one or number two thing that folks and our teens had requested — a place to skate, a place to take their bikes, a place that was walkable and bikeable to the entire area of downtown,” Goodwin said.
The site will have parking and will be handicap accessible, Goodwin said.
City Council only voted to enter the agreement on Monday, so more details and possible construction dates will be worked out at later dates. Goodwin said the city reached out to The Tony Hawk Foundation for advice on how to accommodate both younger and older children, experienced and inexperienced skaters, and different types of skaters, when building the park.
The future details on the skate park will be hashed out in the city’s parks and recreation committee.