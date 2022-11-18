The city of Charleston is looking to hire a full-time staff member to help business owners.
The city's new “small business liaison” will work in the city collector’s office.
The job was funded for the first time in the city's fiscal year 2023 budget. It was posted Nov. 9 on the human resources section of the city's website.
According to the listing, the job's purpose is "achieve a successful relationship with the city's small, local businesses by identifying the businesses and assisting with city licensing processes, taxes and fees while promoting awareness of the city collector's office and other city services and requirements."
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the position was developed after her administration started reaching out to small business owners in her first year as mayor. Officials introduced themselves to business owners and asked what problems they had that the city might help with, she said.
“Almost every business, they would [say], ‘Yes, actually, the parking meter outside of my store is always jammed,’ or, …'Can you direct me to the person I need to talk to in the collector's office?’ or, you know, ‘My customers are complaining about this pothole,’" Goodwin said. “So, it was always something, right? It was a notation that they would have — maybe a way that we could work better together.”
Goodwin said business owners also asked why the process of establishing a business here was so difficult.
“Our response is ‘It shouldn't,’” she said. “Sometimes it's just simply easier to talk to somebody on the telephone to say, 'OK, let me walk you through this process and help you.'"
Councilman Emmett Pepper said he and other council members, including outgoing councilwoman and small business owner Keeley Steele, advocated for adding a small business liaison to the city’s staff. The city of Huntington has a position it calls a small business advocate, he said.
“I talked to folks in the administration about — they were doing a lot of this work already but it wasn't necessarily under one position,” Pepper said. "...it wasn't advertised like the small business advocate or small business liaison, you know, so I thought that it would benefit from that.”
When COVID-19 hit, the city pushed establishing a full-time position to the back burner, Goodwin said.
Goodwin said the new small business liaison will do a “variety” of things, but will mainly be there to answer questions from business owners and serve as a go-between with city departments.
Goodwin's office frequently gets calls from people starting a small business who know their craft but know less about operating a business, she said.
“There’s some people that have a great passion or really want to put their talents into the marketplace, but sometimes they're not great at the business side of it, right? We all know those folks,” Goodwin said. “This is a person who will help them, because we want to help folks who want to put their talents into the public market.”
Goodwin said the city is looking for someone who is organized and who has an understanding of business, great communication skills and follow-through.
The job will pay around $50,000. The city will accept applications through Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Goodwin said the city had already received 16 applications for the role as of Wednesday afternoon.
“We know that small businesses are the backbone of this community, for sure,” she said. “We need to make sure that they have the resources and the assistance that they need to be successful. We want businesses to be successful in the city of Charleston. That's the job of this person.”