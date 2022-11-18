Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The city of Charleston is looking to hire a full-time staff member to help business owners.

The city's new “small business liaison” will work in the city collector’s office. 

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

