A section of Charleston’s West Side will be getting brighter lighting over the coming months.
Charleston Main Streets on Monday announced the launch of the West Side Gateway Lighting Initiative, a project that will replace the current lamppost lighting with LED lights on Washington Street West from Pennsylvania Avenue to Maryland Avenue.
The project’s technical advisor, West Virginia University professor Joshua Williamson, said the street’s current low-pressure sodium lamps are typical of what is used in parking garages, streets and parking lots across the United States. The lights produce a deep orange color.
“It makes an enormous amount of light for a little bitty tiny bit of power, and that’s why it’s used so much,” said Williamson, a professor of lighting, design and technology.
“The problem is that it’s only one color of orange, and so you can only see that one color under the light,” he said. “So it’s not very safe, in terms of being good visibility.”
LED lighting, Williamson said, offers low power consumption with almost no maintenance — just cleaning, he said.
“The other thing is that the quality of light is this really bright, vibrant white, so it improves visibility dramatically.
In addition to the LED lights, the project includes installing bright-colored LED lighting at the top of lampposts that will light up area’s buildings and architecture, Williamson said.
The computer-controlled lights can be made to be any color to reflect themes like Christmas, autumn or Independence Day, Williamson said.
“It’s a way of visually inviting people to this neighborhood,” Williamson said. “It’s great to be able to light a Christmas tree and encourage people to come down, but if we can light up the buildings that would pull people down this way.”
Ric Cavender, executive director of Charleston Main Streets, said the lighting project has been the works for about four years.
So far, Main Streets has raised about $483,000 for the project. Funders include the Appalachian Regional Commission, the McGee Foundation, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the AEP Foundation.
The city of Charleston also made an in-kind contribution of $10,000 by committing to remove the existing posts and serve as project administrator, Cavender said.
The engineering phase of the project has already gone to bid, Cavender said.
“The timeline right now is 12 to 18 months,” Cavender said. “It will just depend on money. It will depend on how much more money we need to raise. It could always hit snags from a construction perspective, too. We don’t foresee any huge snags; it’s pretty straightforward project. But you never know.”
The project is about enhancing the safety, as well as aesthetics of the neighborhood, Cavender said.
There have been tens of millions of dollars in public and private investment in the Elk City District on the West Side alone, Cavender said.
“It’s not only a safety enhancement project, it’s also an aesthetic enhancement project,” Cavender said. “We see this as an opportunity to literally shine a bright light on the investment that’s occurred in the past and also to prepare for future investment.”
