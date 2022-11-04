Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For $1 a minute -- $60 an hour – Tad Robinette rents a programmable machine that can turn his laptop software into gold. Well, not gold, but a small aluminum part Robinette has turned into a lucrative contract with a weapons manufacturer.

“It’s amazing,” said Robinette of Charleston. He said he is prohibited from revealing either the amount of the contract or exactly what weapon part he will manufacture from one of two Robert C. Byrd Institute shops. “I’m still wrapping my head around it.”

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you