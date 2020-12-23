A Charleston man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday related to his then-girlfriend’s death in an East End apartment building in November 2019.
Charles Wesley Wild, 38, will serve 30 years in prison for the death of Tressa Marie Adkins, 57, if the plea deal is accepted by Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5.
As part of the plea, Wild must serve 30 years in prison and will not be allowed parole or early release. Wild appeared virtually from South Central Regional Jail on Wednesday.
On Nov. 5, 2019, Wild called police just after 1 p.m. to Carroll Terrace, on Kanawha Boulevard East, to report Adkins’ death. Wild told a Kanawha Metro 911 dispatcher that he and Adkins had argued the night before and “it got physical,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
When the dispatcher asked what happened, Wild responded, “I choked her too hard,” according to the complaint.
Wild remained at the apartment until officers arrived. They found Adkins dead in the apartment with visible injuries to her face, neck and upper torso.
Adkins suffered blunt force trauma to the head and face and two puncture wounds on her chest, according to the complaint. A bloody knife found in the apartment was consistent with the wounds Adkins suffered. Investigators determined that Adkins’ manner of death was homicide.
Kanawha Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Petry laid out the facts of the case Wednesday, describing a struggle and evidence to suggest Wild murdered Adkins, but said details surrounding the incident were vague. Wild had been initially charged with first-degree murder.