A Charleston man was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison for setting two house fires that killed one of his neighbors and injured another.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday sentenced 45-year-old Jerry Walker to 20 years for first-degree arson and 40 years for second-degree murder in the April 2020 death of Eric White. The sentences, both the maximum allowable by law, will be served consecutively.
According to a criminal complaint, surveillance cameras captured Walker lighting something on fire and throwing it on to the porch of a neighboring house on Falcon Drive around 6:37 a.m. on April 11, 2020.
Walker was then seen walking toward his home and then standing for several minutes watching the houses burn, according to the complaint.
Two men, White and Ronnie Coleman, were taken to Charleston Area Medical Center's General Hospital for treatment. White, 37, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A clerk at a Sissonville gas station told police a man matching Walker’s description bought about $4 worth of gas and put it in a can before the incident.
Coleman told investigators that a week before the fire, White and Walker had been in an argument that had turned physical and that he heard Walker threaten to kill White.
Walker had earlier accepted a plea deal in the case, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Ballard on Tuesday rejected a request from Walker’s attorney and family members who asked that Walker be sentenced to home confinement at his sister's home instead of going to prison.
Walker’s sister, Diana Carte, told the court that Walker is normally a very quiet person who worked hard and took care of his family. She said her family has a history of mental illness and that Walker had before the incident had a mental breakdown relating to a divorce.
“I know Jerry in his right mind would never do something like this because he's a quiet person,” Carte said. “He never liked turmoil, drama or anything like that.
“And we love him and we miss him very much. We’re very, very sorry that this happened. But we just pray that the Lord will help him through this and the court will find mercy for Jerry.”
While assistant prosecutor JC MacCallum said mental health was a factor in the case, he noted Walker had been charged with possession of methamphetamine a week before the incident. Walker denied using methamphetamine and said the charge stemmed from other people leaving the drug in his house.
MacCallum said in an evaluation, Walker was found to be competent to stand trial and criminally responsible.
“As for the mental health issue again, I believe he's received the benefit the state certainly took that into consideration when we made this plea offer,” he said.
Walker told the court he didn't intend to kill anyone when he set the fires and that he thought the houses were condemned or that they didn't have utilities.