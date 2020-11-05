A Charleston man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on the city’s West Side.
Charleston police officers found Charles Raymond Barnes Jr., 40, dead in the intersection of Grant Street and Russell Street shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday, according to a department news release. Officers responded to the scene after a report of a person down.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to the department. The release did not name a suspect.
“Upon further investigation, the victim was walking west on Grant Street approaching the intersection,” the release said. “The suspect ran toward the victim from behind and shot him in the back of the head. The suspect fled the scene on foot, running south on Russell Street. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and black tennis shoes.”
Charleston Police Department Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said Thursday afternoon there has been no new information on the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or the Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.