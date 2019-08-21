Charleston man undefeated in annual Hunt for the Helmet

Charleston resident Andy Knap is undefeated in the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s annual Hunt for the Helmet contest.
This was the second year the newspaper held the contest, and Knap has found the helmet each time. Just like last year, he will receive four season tickets to West Virginia University home football games.
“It was kind of a waiting game,” Knap said, speaking of his victory. “The first clue strongly suggested that it was at Coonskin [Park], and the clues after that were more telling as to where.”
He knew, based on the clues, it wasn’t near water but it was up high.
“The third clue, that’s the one that nailed it,” Knap said.
Appearing in the Gazette-Mail’s classified section on Aug. 8, the clue read, “The helmet isn’t close to any bodies of water, so rivers and lakes are out.” The fourth clue made it clear: “The helmet is protected by plastic, in a dry place.”
Knap ended up finding the helmet in a shelter, atop a column at Coonskin.
With tickets for a second consecutive year, Knap said he’s not sure what games he’s going to attend, or who he’s going to take.
“Probably just some friends, you know, gather them around and make a group. I’ve got four tickets, so that’s a good trip,” Knap said. “I haven’t looked at the schedule much yet, though, I’ll say.”
Last year, Knap retired as an engineer shortly after finding the helmet. He went to a few games, but was spending a lot of time traveling and working on side projects.
Now, he’s excited to see how the Mountaineers look under new head coach Neal Brown.
“He seems like a good guy. Everyone likes him, so we’ll see how the season goes,” Knap said.
Knap said he likes taking time to figure out the puzzles, follow the clues and -- as only he’s experienced -- be the first one to the prize.
“It’s a way to get out and about, and it’s a fun little challenge,” Knap said. “Let’s hope for year three, but be careful -- you’re going to curse me.”