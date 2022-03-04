During a ceremony Friday marking one of the worst structure fires in Charleston history, Jason Whiting prayed for the protection of his co-workers.
“I ask You just to continue to remember each one of the men and women that are out working the streets today, and just keep them safe,” Whiting, a captain in the Charleston Fire Department, prayed. “Just put a hedge of protection around them, Lord, just send them home safely to their families when the shift is over.”
Seventy-three years ago, seven firefighters died battling a blaze in the Woolworth Building on Capitol Street during the early hours of Feb. 4, 1949.
Fifteen other firefighters were injured, two critically. At the time, the fire marked the largest number of firefighter deaths in a single incident in United States history. It remains the largest loss of life for the Charleston Fire Department.
Firefighters and the city hold a ceremony each year to mark the event.
According to Gazette-Mail archives, the fire started in the Woolworth Five and Dime. One squad of firemen worked down a set of stairs and another took hoses into the first floor.
When the floor gave way, it dumped blazing piles of merchandise, stock and counters into the basement. Some of the firefighters working on the first floor also fell, burying some up to their armpits in debris. The basement filled with water.
It’s unclear whether the men drown or perished from the smoke or flames.
Frank Miller, Freddie Summers, JP Little, Frank Sharp, Richard McCormick, George Coates Jr. and Emory Pauley died in the blaze.
Jack Sharp, grandson of Frank Sharp, attended the annual memorial service Friday for the first time.
“He was off that day,” Jack Sharp said. “Of course, they called in everybody to come up here -- St. Albans, Dunbar, to help them.”
Sharp, who stayed at a neighbor’s house during the fire, remembers hearing stories about it from family members growing up.
“Grandpa was on the front of the hose as they went through the door," Sharp said. "And the heat from back in the back, they had a bar and that’s what caved it in. And that bar landed on a lot of them down there.”
Myron Boggess, president of the Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317 and a captain in the Charleston Fire Department, said it’s important that firefighters today know the history of the department and the fire.
“Our young guys that we're hiring on today to take our places don't know our traditions or what these guys did to protect the citizens of Charleston,” Boggess said. “If we keep that in our minds, maybe that helps them keep themselves safe while we're out fighting fires for any other kind of call we have in Charleston.”
Of the seven firefighters who died, Coates and McCormick were Black. Due to segregation, the men would not have been permitted to eat lunch in the Woolworth building, Boggess said.
“But yet they were allowed to give their life,” he said.