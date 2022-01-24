Surrounded by children carrying signs supporting her, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced her plans to seek another term. Standing behind her are former Charleston councilman Andy Richardson, her sons Joe and Sam and her husband, Booth Goodwin.
Saying she’s “not tired,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Monday made official her plans to seek another four years as leader of the Capital City.
“My energy has not diminished,” Goodwin told reporters and supporters who gathered during an event at Haddad Riverfront Park. “I am not tired, and as a matter of fact, I’m looking forward to this next round more than I was the first time because I know what we can do.”
Goodwin made the announcement surrounded by her family, a handful of her staff and fellow local Democrats during the event. Goodwin is the first woman to be elected mayor of Charleston.
Goodwin said of her first three years, she’s most proud of the way the community stayed together and took care of each other during the pandemic.
“Not only that, we made sure that we kept our finances above board, that we have the largest rainy-day fund in the history of the city of Charleston, because we had to build it up,” she told reporters after the announcement. “The pandemic taught us a lot of things, but it taught us to make sure that we had the reserves that we needed, God forbid if something like this ever happens again. So that’s number one.
“We didn’t increase taxes. We didn’t raise any fees. We kept our employees working in critical services moving forward,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin is so far the only candidate to file to ran for Charleston mayor. West Side resident Martec Washington has said he intends to file. Saturday is the deadline for candidates to file.
At her announcement event Monday, Goodwin was introduced by Andy Richardson, a former Democrat city councilman who lost against her in the 2018 primary election.
Goodwin said former Charleston mayor Danny Jones is endorsing her, something she said means a lot because he knows how difficult the job is.
“I think what I’m most proud of is he’s taken a look at our administration, taken a look at the work that we’ve done and endorsed me and supported me,” she said. “So that really means a lot to me.”
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240