Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will seek a second term in office, Goodwin confirmed this week.
Goodwin’s pre-candidacy registration form, dated May 13, is on file with the Charleston City Clerk’s Office. She is thus far the only mayoral candidate to file pre-candidacy forms for the city's 2022 election.
“We have so much to do,” Goodwin said. “And while the pandemic put us back a little bit, there's still so much ahead of us that we still need to do. We’ve got a great team. Getting through a pandemic has taught us we can do about anything in the city. so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Goodwin, a Democrat, beat Republican opponent and former city clerk JB Akers in 2018 to become the Capital City's first woman mayor.
Prior to being elected mayor, Goodwin served as the state of West Virginia's Tourism commissioner. A former TV news reporter and public relations professional, she also served as communications director for then-Charleston Mayor Kemp Melton in the 1990s.