Charleston mayor launches video blog to shine light on city's history, art, curiosities

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she was surprised how many people in Charleston didn't know about “Mortar Man."
“And these are people who’ve lived here their whole lives,” she said.
If Goodwin’s new video blog, “SEE 33,” works out, a lot more people will know something about the curiosity that peeks down from between the bricks at 110 Capitol St. They’ll also know a little more about some of the other attractions, history and art found in the city.
"SEE 33" refers to 33 square miles, the actual size of Charleston -- a fact most residents probably don’t know.
“But you do now,” she laughed over the phone.
The root idea for the vlog, Goodwin said, came after a return flight to Charleston's Yeager Airport.
“My husband and I were walking through the airport and there were all of these pictures of Charleston things on the walls,” she said.
The pictures hinted at some of the history, art and culture of the city, but they were really only just decoration.
“I wished we could tell the stories because the pictures just didn’t do it,” Goodwin said. “I wanted to do something, create a place where if people didn’t have a lot of time, they could learn about Charleston.”
That idea evolved into something that could also be used as supplemental educational segments in the schools. “With kids, you have to make them engaged,” she said.
Goodwin said she wanted to create a sense of pride and community through the videos, as students and adults alike learned about Charly Hamilton’s "West Side Wonder" wall mural, Davis Park, the importance of the sternwheelers and much, much more.
Pooling their personal video equipment and resources, the production crew includes the mayor, Goodwin’s assistant Tina Stinson, and Charleston’s Director of Public Art, Jeff Pierson. It's a small crew, but they’ve enlisted some help from outside of city government.
“It’s not just me in the video,” she said.
Each episode is only about a minute long. Goodwin said she narrates the introduction to the video and appears in two or three segments, but the stories themselves are told by others with some connection to the featured topic.
The city plans to release a new episode each week, though Goodwin said the launch schedule for future videos has yet to be determined. The first episode of "SEE 33" dropped this week, ahead of schedule.
The original plan for "SEE 33" was to launch the series in June as the basis for a Charleston-wide scavenger hunt. Goodwin said they began recording earlier in the year, before the coronavirus pandemic brought production to a halt. As restrictions have loosened, the mayor said they’ve resumed work on the vlog.
“We’re doing it with some social distance,” she said.
The mayor has recorded 10 episodes, though only the first episode and an introduction have been released. The videos are available on the City of Charleston's website.
More episodes are on the way, but continuing anxiety about the coronavirus has pushed back plans for the scavenger hunt.
The mayor said launching the vlog now just made more sense.
“It felt like we’re adding a little light during a depressing time,” she said.