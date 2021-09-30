Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Wednesday outlined her plans for the $36.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds the city will receive.
Goodwin's plans were presented at a meeting of the city's American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee.
The mayor’s plan would use the money for projects that fall into three categories: $8 million to economic recovery; $14,801,358 to healthy and safe communities; and $13 million to "Investing in Our City’s Future."
The economic recovery category would include projects such as new business incentives, maker’s spaces, business grants, tourism incentives and festivals.
Healthy and safe communities would include vaccination and testing supplies, eviction relief, demolition of abandoned structures, shelters, treatment programs and food security, summer youth job programs and after-school programs.
Goodwin’s plan also includes additional resources for the city’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort office, hiring additional care workers and a nurse/emergency medical technician, staff training, a response vehicle and 24-hour service.
“The federal government and the state government have all abandoned us with folks who have mental illness or substance use disorder, and are experiencing homelessness,” Goodwin said Thursday. “So it is incumbent upon the cities to help take care of these folks who need help. We know what works. Our CARE office works. We can't criminalize and marginalize folks, we need to get them assistance.”
Projects in the “investing in our city’s future” category include turfing athletic fields, pool and splash-pad upgrades, a feasibility study and design for a new public safety center, police and fire department sign-on bonuses, street and sidewalk repair, and establishing a public and private partnership to facilitate broadband expansion projects.
The city held four listening sessions earlier this year to gather community input about how to use the funding. Half of the money was expected to be in the city’s coffers by May. The remainder is expected to arrive no earlier than a year later. The city has through the end of 2024 to spend the money.
“The information we received from the public was invaluable in creating this plan,” Goodwin said in a news release Wednesday. “This funding is for the people of Charleston so it was critical that we heard the voices of all that it would impact. Over 250 individual email suggestions were submitted, in addition to the folks we heard from at our listening sessions.”
The Charleston City Council will have to approve each allocation of American Rescue Plan money as it’s given out.
The ARP advisory committee on Wednesday also approved an application to be used by those seeking American Rescue Plan funding. The application will be online on the city’s website beginning Friday. The application submission period ends Dec. 15.