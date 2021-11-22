Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin addresses Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., during a news conference Monday to announce the city's $1.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin shows a photo of the proposed "Capital Connector" project to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., during a news conference Monday to announce a $1.75 million planning grant to the city from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will help fund the design and planning of the streets upgrade project.
KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail
This image provided by the city of Charleston shows the bike lanes that would be added to Kanawha Boulevard as a part of the "Capital Connector" projector.
Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Monday to announce a $1.75 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The RAISE (Rebuilding America's Infrastructure for Sustainability and Equity) grant will fund the design and planning of the "Capital Connector" project to transform 3.75 miles of Kanawha Boulevard, from Magic Island to the 35th Street bridge, and a quarter mile of Greenbrier Street, from Washington Street to the Kanawha River.
The project would include the expansion and addition of sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic calming and pedestrian safety facilities, dedicated bike lanes, streetscaping, and lights. It would also include the design and installation of bridge deck extensions dedicated for bicyclists on the South Side and 35th Street bridges. Read more about the project here.
Goodwin said in a news release her administration is confident it can use new resources in the newly passed federal infrastructure act to secure the funding needed to construct the project.