Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Monday to announce a $1.75 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The RAISE (Rebuilding America's Infrastructure for Sustainability and Equity) grant will fund the design and planning of the "Capital Connector" project to transform 3.75 miles of Kanawha Boulevard, from Magic Island to the 35th Street bridge, and a quarter mile of Greenbrier Street, from Washington Street to the Kanawha River.

The project would include the expansion and addition of sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic calming and pedestrian safety facilities, dedicated bike lanes, streetscaping, and lights. It would also include the design and installation of bridge deck extensions dedicated for bicyclists on the South Side and 35th Street bridges. Read more about the project here.

Goodwin said in a news release her administration is confident it can use new resources in the newly passed federal infrastructure act to secure the funding needed to construct the project.

