Charleston names Jackson as new fire chief

Jeffrey Jackson has been named the newest chief of the Charleston Fire Department, according to a news release from the city.
Jackson, a 25-year veteran of the CFD, has served as the acting fire chief since former chief Robert Sutler retired in October 2019, according to the city. Before taking over the head role, Jackson most recently worked as the department’s administrative chief.
“I am honored to announce Jeffrey Jackson as Chief of the Charleston Fire Department,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in the release. “Throughout his twenty-five years with CFD, Jackson has worked his way through the ranks and has dedicated himself to keeping Charleston and her people safe.”
The department also named Assistant Chief Trevor Dysart as the new Chief of Operations, and Assistant Chief Fred Dunbar as the new Battalion Chief for B-Shift.
“I’m honored to work with such an extraordinary group of men and women. It’s a privilege to fill the role of Fire Chief and I look forward to leading this great group of individuals,” Jackson said in the release.
The city has named new heads for both the fire and police departments in the past three months. Goodwin appointed Tyke Hunt the newest chief of the Charleston Police Department in early February after former chief Opie Smith Jr. retired.