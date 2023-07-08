Charleston is now home to the largest collection of Scouting memorabilia ever assembled, after the World Scouting Museum pulled up stakes from its former home in Las Vegas and moved into a three-story building on Washington Street East near the State Capitol.
The museum, with 7,000-square-feet of exhibits, held a soft opening on Friday, showcasing items of Boy Scout, Girl Scout and Girl Guide paraphernalia from around the globe, dating from the early 20th century to the present.
Among the more than 200,000 Scouting artifacts on display are 750 Scouting uniforms from 167 countries; first edition copies of "Scouting for Boys," the 1908 best-seller by Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the international Scouting movement; a collection of personally illustrated Christmas Cards crafted by Baden-Powell; signed "Boys Life" magazine covers illustrated by Norman Rockwell; and more than 450 Girl Scout dolls.
The museum also has displays covering Baden-Powell's English Army career, artifacts from his time in South Africa, and exhibits of his early Scouting training camps; Swiss-made automatons; Scouting collector cards from candy, gum and cigarette packs; a vast library of Scouting books and magazines; and exhibits of official Boy Scout flashlights, pocketknives, fire-starting kits, hatchets, bugles and the like.
"We started unpacking five truckloads of exhibits from the Las Vegas museum on the day after Thanksgiving, and we finished just after Christmas," said Alex Bennett, the museum's curator.
Since then, Bennett and Dr. Robert Lynn Horne, the executive director of the museum, have been scrambling to reopen the museum in its new quarters at 1615 Washington Street East, before the Boys Scouts of America's National Jamboree gets underway July 19 at Summit Bechtel Scouting Reserve.
Charleston's proximity to the Fayette County Scouting complex and Jamboree site was a prime factor in the decision to relocate the museum here, following a 25-year run in Las Vegas, according to Horne.
"There were 25,000 Boy Scouts living in the Las Vegas area when the museum opened there," said Horne, a psychiatrist who moved to Charleston with the museum and is now affiliated with Highland Hospital. But after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints severed its ties with Scouting in 2019, Horne said, that number dropped to about 3,000 and visitation plummeted.
Having a National Jamboree and World Jamboree site nearby, along with easy interstate highway access from numerous eastern cities, should stabilize and enhance visitation numbers, Horne said.
The World Scouting Museum incorporates what was Europe's largest Scouting repository -- Switzerland's Claude Marchel's Scouting Museum -- and the World Scout Bureau's memorabilia collection, which dates back to 1929, with the former Las Vegas International Scouting Museum, founded by Horne. The World Scouting Museum operates under the aegis of the Robert Lynn Horne Foundation as a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization created in 1996 to preserve the history and heritage of the Scouting movement.
Horne's affiliation with Scouting began in 1957, when he joined the Cub Scouts in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana. "My mother was my first and only Den Mother," he said. Horne transitioned to Boy Scouts in 1960, and two years later became an Eagle Scout. Since then, he has participated in 10 World Jamborees and has maintained a lifelong involvement with Scouting.
He has been a collector of Scouting memorabilia since 1967.
While Scouting membership may be declining in the United States, it is growing worldwide, according to Bennett, involving more than 900 million participants in 216 nations. Indonesia is now the world's most Scout-centric nation, with 41 million members.
The museum has a gift shop, featuring trading patches from around the world, books related to Scouting and its history, and Scout uniforms and accessories.
Bennett said he is looking into bringing Americorps volunteers and area college interns on board to help manage and promote the museum.
The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, with the final daily tours starting at 4 p.m. Until an online ticketing system is up and running, visitors are asked to call or email Bennett at 681-265-1382 or WSMWVCurator@gmail.com to schedule visits. Tours can be scheduled at times other than normal business hours with prior notification.
Admission fees are $15 for those 18 and older; $10 for 60 and older, $7 for those 6 to 17 years old; and $5 for Scouts and Scouters in uniform visiting with their Scouting units.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive