Charleston is now home to the largest collection of Scouting memorabilia ever assembled, after the World Scouting Museum pulled up stakes from its former home in Las Vegas and moved into a three-story building on Washington Street East near the State Capitol.

The museum, with 7,000-square-feet of exhibits, held a soft opening on Friday, showcasing items of Boy Scout, Girl Scout and Girl Guide paraphernalia from around the globe, dating from the early 20th century to the present. 

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

