Prosecutors have cleared a Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man after he hit the officer in the head with a piece of rebar earlier this month.
William E. Henry Jr., 43, charged at the officer, who fired in self-defense, prosecutors said. Police have declined to name the officer. No charges will be filed.
In a letter Friday to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sam Marsh wrote that he’d reviewed body camera video of the shooting. The officer has been cleared to return to work, Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker said in an email Wednesday.
Police have said Henry armed himself with a pipe and fought through tasers as they investigated a trespassing complaint in the area of Spring and Bullitt streets. Henry refused orders to drop the weapon, police said.
Officers handcuffed Henry and then rendered aid, police said. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. The officer who’d been hit in the head was treated and released.
Assistant Prosecutor Don Morris said Wednesday the office reviewed “really good body cam videos” of the shooting.
“He actually struck the officer more than once over the head with, like, a piece of rebar that had rubber wrapped around the end of it, like a weapon, it looked like,” Morris said.
The Charleston Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal policy review of the officer’s response, Baker said.
