Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prosecutors have cleared a Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man after he hit the officer in the head with a piece of rebar earlier this month.

William E. Henry Jr., 43, charged at the officer, who fired in self-defense, prosecutors said. Police have declined to name the officer. No charges will be filed.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you