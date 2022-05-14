Filling some Charleston buildings might become trickier as time marches on, barring a game-changing economic turnaround.
Plenty of “Class B” office space remains, but demand is low, either because of the area’s sluggish economy, a move away from office use in COVID’s wake or both. Class B space is loosely regarded as a substantial brick-and-mortar structure, such as the former Kanawha Valley Bank Building on Capitol Street.
Empty office space isn’t the end of the dilemma.
Realcorp, one of several real estate firms in town, presently lists 56 commercial and industrial spaces for sale and 64 for lease. Some properties would fit into the broader Charleston-Huntington market, though Kanawha Valley ZIP codes are well represented.
In the ecclesiastical realm, a Gazette-Mail story earlier this year examined the plight of downtown, “mainline” Christian churches which had seen attendance drop before COVID and are struggling to return to former glory. In the next 10 to 15 years or sooner, those churches might be unable to keep their doors open, unless supported by a healthy endowment. Endowments don’t last forever.
Whatever the case, retired property broker Howard Swint said whether the subject is an office building, a retail or industrial vacancy or a church, the deciding factor is the same -- will the state of the economy justify the additional investment?
“Eventually, the excess inventory will be filled through the intended purpose or adaptive reuse,” Swint said. “The best example is turning office space into residential. And that, in turn, is an extension of how well the economy is doing and how these sectors are responding.”
Swint said a glut of Class B office space existed long before COVID. A Charleston Area Alliance survey showed more than 2 million square feet of available Class B space in the city’s central business district. Swint said the study is not gospel at this point, but even if the number isn’t spot on, the situation hasn’t gotten better. “For Lease” signs are common in the upper floors of downtown buildings and on commercial and industrial buildings. Some of the latter are for sale.
“C is not as nice as B and B is not as nice as A,” veteran Realcorp agent Jon Cavendish said. “There are no set restriction guidelines or anything like that. C is almost a misnomer, meaning a space that hasn’t been upgraded.”
Veteran Realcorp agent Jon Cavendish said he doesn't see Class B space “going fast.
"Let’s just say the phone generally doesn’t ring for that kind of space," he said. "Things are just not moving right now. COVID had a dampening effect, but it wasn’t the death knell. The economy in West Virginia is just not very good.”
One cause for vacant offices might be that COVID has caused more people to continue working at home.
“Some leases are still in effect but only 50% are occupied [with workers],” Cavendish said.
Class A space largely pertains to the city’s remaining glass towers -- Truist, Chase, United Center and Laidley Tower.
Fifth Third on Virginia Street East and MVB on West Washington Street were additions Swint made last year to an informal occupancy survey of Class A space. Those buildings aren’t nearly as large as the other towers on the list.
Developer Allen Bell bought the former Huntington Banks building last year and continues to turn it into luxury apartments. Swint removed the vacant tower from the city’s Class A inventory, greatly reducing the vacancy rate of Class A space, which still hovers at 10%.
Glowing success, wheel spinning
The rallying cry in the last year or two has been to turn excess office space into residential living. So far, the effort is a mix of glowing success and wheel spinning.
On the rental side, the poster child for success is the Atlas Building on Quarrier Street. Its rents run about $1,300 a month for a one-bedroom unit.
Its most well-known denizen is former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones. In an interview last year, Jones opined that renting is a safer business bet than asking people to buy property downtown -- the person can simply leave if he or she desires. That philosophy is predicated on other renters waiting in line.
At Pison Management’s apartment development above Ellen’s Ice Cream, the rents are income-based, some well below $1,000 a month. It appeals to single folks and is well-occupied. Aside from the Charleston Public Housing Authority, Sadd Brothers is another income-based provider with units on the West Side.
No one occupies an apartment in Bell’s still-under-renovation Huntington Banks project, but work is progressing. An AB Contracting spokeswoman said a waiting list exists for a spot in the building. She also described a host of luxury amenities. That development was scheduled to open before the end of the year.
Nancy Bruns, owner of J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works in Malden, owns the handsome Cox Morton Building on Summers Street. Her rents run from $500 a month for a one-bedroom studio to $2,100 for a 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment. An under-construction beer pub is on the ground floor, off Brawley Walkway. Space in the building is occupied.
On the uncertain side, a Columbus, Ohio, developer has asked for $600,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan fund allotment to help him redevelop the former Charleston Milling Co. building on Morris Street for “workforce affordable housing.”
Those living there would make annual incomes of $25,000 to $42,000. The Charleston City Council has yet to approve the project. Owner T.J. Summers is trying to get the building off his hands. The roof is a mess and the structure's floors are rotting.
Property manager and owner Martin Riggs expelled a volunteer radio station from his Union Building in January. Local observers assumed he was making way for renovation of the building for apartments.
Nothing has happened yet, though Riggs has talked about the project off and on for years. He has not made public his intentions for the building. It is in need of serious repair.
Yet another project is a reworking of the YWCA building on Quarrier. An April 26 legal ad included a notice of intention from the West Virginia Housing Fund to release $1.4 million of federal Housing and Urban Development money for Liberty Village, a 48-unit “affordable rental housing project for seniors.” Total cost is $9.5 million. It is unclear when work might begin.
The same Roanoke, Virginia, developers who redid the Atlas Building have received property tax concessions from the Kanawha County Commission to help redevelop the former Food and Flowers building at the corner of Leon Sullivan Way and Quarrier. Adam Markwood of Brian Wishneff & Associates said his company would need other concessions and is proceeding slowly.
Downtown Charleston and beyond is burdened with a glut of unused office and business space, but there are signs of progress.
Blast from past
Going back 25 years, the trend of converting offices to housing met with initial success, then cooled off. Developer Brooks McCabe’s Arlington Court and Maple Terrace redevelopments on the East End remain success stories. Ditto for KB&T Tower on Capitol Street -- for the most part. They were all properties redeveloped for sale, not rent, and not targeted to those on tight budgets.
Now, the KB&T development’s first three floors are empty. The second- and third-floor vacancies are the result of state offices moving from there to Nitro a few months ago. A health insurance company previously occupied the first floor.
Floors four to 11 are occupied or close to it, he said, with a mix of residential and office space. The upper-floor KB&T penthouses made big news at the time with lofty asking prices and huge, curved windows.
Maple Terrace, Arlington Court and KB&T are all owner-occupied, along with 816 on the Boulevard, which is not a McCabe project. The 816 development is known for its attractive side balconies, marked by always spinning ceiling fans. Old Colony currently advertises an open unit there for $699,900.
The questions remain: how many people are willing, or able, to buy expensive property or pay handsome downtown rents, even with improvements such as Slack Plaza and the remodeled Kanawha County Library?
Assuming everyone will buy an expensive condominium or pay rents of $1,500 a month and above might not be a feasible approach, McCabe said.
“We need greater choices,” McCabe said. “We need more housing units and different kinds of housing units at different price points ... It’s the difference between $800 [a month] and $1,500 and $2,000. We need all of them.”
McCabe’s point is hard to dispute. It all depends on how many developers are willing to pull the trigger and what incentives they want.
His late 1990s projects were somewhat a sign of the times, he said. “It was a stronger regional economy,” he said. “Our target market was clearly middle-income buyers.”
As for Arlington Court and Maple Terrace, McCabe said, “In neither of those cases did we create new housing. We changed the nature of the ownership of those houses.”
McCabe said the key is not to fret about the exact rents downtown will support but to get more projects up and running. The market will guide, he said.
“Where the sweet spot is remains to be seen,” McCabe said. “We do have to pay attention to how far that pricing goes and who is pushed out of the market. The fact is we don’t have enough housing downtown, so any new housing is progress.”
Business and worship
Cavendish said the commercial vacancies at Realcorp are nothing out of the ordinary. He and three other agents continue to make it, he said. The present environment is nothing compared to the housing market collapse in 2008.
“I almost left for Florida,” he said.
One of Realcorp’s listed properties is the former K-Mart building on the upper end of Kanawha City. That business closed in early 2020. Other familiar buildings dot the listings.
“Four of us are busy all the time doing deals,” he said. “Some of the stuff that stays on the market is probably overpriced for one reason or another or the demand isn’t there.”
Cavendish, 74, reiterated that excess building inventory is merely a sign of the times and the state must be more attractive when it comes to wooing companies.
“Charleston is not a progressive city, with new people moving in,” Cavendish said. “Until something happens to cause Charleston to become progressive in its attraction of companies, we’ll still be treading water.”
Churches are not normally mentioned in the same conversation as offices and commercial space. Still, many in the Kanawha Valley are housed in old structures which need upkeep. The city’s population decline -- 3.3% from 2010 to 2020 -- and changing churchgoing patterns will eventually leave old, nearly empty church buildings at risk of extinction.
Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian, at the corner of Quarrier and Greenbrier, is empty. An East End institution for decades with its distinctive architecture, the former St. Paul’s Lutheran on Beauregard Street is now a member of a Presbyterian branch. Only a few families attend.
Officials at other churches were reluctant to provide attendance figures for a previous Gazette-Mail story. They include St. John’s Episcopal, St. Mark’s United Methodist and Charleston Baptist Temple. Conversations with members indicate Sunday attendance in the 50 to 75 range in buildings made to house hundreds.
Calvary Baptist Pastor Archie Snedegar said no one is talking about closing his church. He avoided the question of how many people attend the Lee Street West church. Calvary is a large church with plenty of ancillary space.
“Our church is certainly not as large as it was at some point in time,” he said. “But we’re doing exceptionally well. I’m aware of churches with large edifices not using the space. I certainly understand.”
Churches represent an even tougher fix than office buildings when it comes to repurposing, Swint said.
“A church with a typically large open plan is hard to repurpose,” Swint said. “It narrows the market dramatically, especially when you take into account fire and safety code requirements.”
Older congregations mean the problem is likely to grow.
“A lot of churches [of all denominations] are not using their space,” said Ed Thompson, the West Virginia Presbyter of the mainline Presbyterian Church USA. “It can be a burden but also an opportunity if churches think they can partner with other churches.”
As Charleston and the Kanawha Valley attempt to recover from a disastrous previous decade and a global health pandemic, some of its casualties sit silently. But in their own way, they demand to be heard.