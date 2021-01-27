As temperatures are expected to drop as low as mid-teens come the weekend, Charleston will open the city’s only warming shelter for those who need a safe, warm place to stay.
The shelter, operated out of the Salvation Army on the city’s West Side, will be open from 9 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Staffing at the shelter will be provided through both city emergency services, the United Way of Central West Virginia and the Kanawha Valley Collective.
In addition to open beds, those using the shelter will also have access to services from Cabin Creek Health Systems and the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, along with other community groups, per the release.
Charleston only operates one warming shelter, which opens when temperatures are set to fall below 15 degrees Fahrenheit for an extended amount of time.
Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central WV, has said in the past that she and others in the city would like to have more resources for people experiencing homelessness during cold months, but options are limited.
The facility has to be large, she said, and have flexible enough hours and scheduling to accommodate an overnight crowd.
While Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and O’Neal say they would support opening the warming shelter more often than just for 15 degree nights, it’s not possible with current infrastructure, O’Neal has said.
This winter, COVID-19 has added an extra layer of difficulty as volunteers and staffers work to make the facility COVID-safe for those who use it.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the warming shelter can contact O’Neal, at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org