Charleston passes next year's $99.4 million budget; Overlay zoning district vote delayed again

Charleston City Council unanimously passed next fiscal year’s $99.4 million budget Monday night, during what could be the first of many teleconference-only public meetings.
The biggest change from last year’s budget will be the city’s move to Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) for employee health insurance. City Manager Jonathan Storage said if the city remained in its current self-insurance model, health care costs would make up 20 percent of the entire 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin previously said the self-insurance model was “no longer sustainable,” as costs for next year were projected to rise by $1.5 million to $2.5 million.
Storage said the PEIA switch is a “win-win-win” for retirees, current employees and for taxpayers, who have previously covered 80 percent of employees’ health care costs.
“It is a win for our retirees, because nothing is changing for them; there are no rate increases, there are no changes in fees,” he said following Monday’s meeting. “It’s a win for our current employees … because we’re keeping our clinic open, fully funded and operating exactly the way it is today in the next fiscal year; and it’s a win for our taxpayers.”
Retired employees will remain under the city’s self-insured program. Also, any current city employee can apply to go back under the city’s self-insured model once they retire.
All non-elected full-time city employees received a $2,000 salary increase with the budget passage, along with a $2,000 starting pay raise for newly-hired police officers and firefighters.
The city is increasing its home demolition funding by 33 percent, from $225,000 to $300,000, to fight ongoing housing blight. The city’s paving budget, which was doubled last year, remained at the same high mark.
The budget also includes the $700,000 needed to properly pay the city’s firefighters for holiday pay. On Jan. 13, the city agreed to back pay nearly $1.7 million to firefighters after it was found they were improperly paid during the holidays for eight years.
“Our main goals and the vision of this administration has not changed,” Goodwin said Monday. “More emphasis on infrastructure, taking care of our roads, making sure that we pay attention to our dilapidated houses and neighborhoods.”
Overlay zoning
In other city business, a vote on creating a Neighborhood Reinvestment Overlay Zoning District in a large area of the West Side was delayed for a second time Monday.
The vote was already delayed once, so another information session on the proposed zoning changes could be held. That meeting was held last Tuesday at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary.
However, much of the meeting consisted of frustration aimed toward the city over the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority’s inaction on the West Side Community Renewal Plan.
Goodwin said due to restrictions that come with a teleconference-only meeting, like lack of public comment, the vote would be better served at a later date.
“We felt that since we limited council to the telephone, and limited the amount of staff in the room to 10, we felt that we really needed to push this down to a later council meeting so we can better figure out how we get folks either to write in, or to Skype in … just to better allow that conversation to occur,” she said.
This was the first city meeting conducted via teleconference, as city buildings have been closed or heavily restricted to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Here’s the thing; this is going to have to be our new normal for quite some time,” Goodwin said. “Government doesn’t stop. We’ll just have to be a little bit more creative in the ways that we connect with one another.”