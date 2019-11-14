Charleston PD's use of force incident referred to FBI for investigation

An October use of force incident involving two Charleston Police officers and a young woman has been referred to the FBI for an independent review, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Thursday.
The external investigation is one of several steps being taken by the city in the wake of the Oct. 14 incident in which Officer Joshua Mena and Officer Carlie McCoy were attempting to arrest Freda Gilmore, 27. Cellphone video shows Gilmore being punched in the head multiple times by Mena. Gilmore's family said the woman has special needs.
Following an internal review by the police department, the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing, and Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith has said the officers' actions did not violate the department's use of force policy.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Thursday that in addition to the external review, the city will review CPD's policies and make them available to view online.
Earlier this month, area pastors called on the city to initiate an independent investigation during a public meeting held at a church on Charleston's West Side.
