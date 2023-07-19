Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt apologized via an emailed statement Wednesday to Charleston City Council members for an incident last year in which he invited a woman to his office and made sexual advances. Hunt said he was suspended for three days last year over the incident, which wasn't public knowledge until Wednesday.
“I am truly sorry for the hurt that my actions have caused my family, my colleagues and the citizens of Charleston," Hunt said in the statement. "I made a mistake and own my actions. I fully cooperated with the City’s Human Resources investigation. Through that investigation I agreed I misused city property for a personal matter and was disciplined with a three-day, unpaid suspension back in June of last year.
“This was a lapse in personal judgment, and I know I must work harder than ever to rebuild trust. I appreciate the faith Mayor [Amy Shuler] Goodwin has in me to continue to lead the Charleston Police Department," Hunt continued. "I have spent my entire career serving the citizens of Charleston and it is an honor to serve as Chief. My dedication and commitment to our City has not waned for one second over the last year and I will continue working hard to repair personal and professional relationships.”
At a City Council meeting Monday, Ward 11 Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass called for an independent investigation into Hunt after airing allegations that Hunt had misused city property and engaged in sexual misconduct.
The allegations first surfaced earlier this month during an episode of the local podcast “The Scoop Squad." The podcast is hosted by vocal Goodwin critic and former City Council candidate Ashley Switzer. Switzer attended Monday’s council meeting, during which Snodgrass repeated the allegations that a woman contacted Hunt on the job-networking site LinkedIn in February of last year, and the two exchanged flirtatious texts for two days, with Hunt eventually inviting the woman to his office after hours. On the podcast, the woman said Hunt pulled her toward him, removing most of his clothing.
She said Hunt then laid on the floor mostly nude and again attempted to make advances. The woman said she left after that. She said she and Hunt continued texting after the initial encounter but did not meet in person again.
The woman said Hunt sent her explicit photos. She said the exchange then ceased and she contacted Hunt’s wife, Jessica, about the messages and her meeting with Hunt.
The woman also said that, while working at home one April day last year, an FBI agent and a West Virginia State Police trooper visited her. She said the Hunts had filed a harassment claim against her and that she believes the FBI followed up only because of Hunt's position as Charleston police chief. The woman said she filed a counter complaint with the FBI against the Hunts.
Later in April, the woman filed a complaint that made its way to the city’s Human Resources Department.
On June 23, the city dismissed the HR complaint.
In the same email containing the apology, City Attorney Kevin Baker issued a memorandum acknowledging that he did speak with the FBI, and the agency said all complaints are investigated the same and the agency's visit to the woman's home did not constitute preferential treatment.
“During my initial conversation with [the woman], she described the background of a consensual relationship that led to the FBI complaints and her description included allegations that I believed constituted a violation of City policy,” Baker wrote.
