Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt apologized via an emailed statement Wednesday to Charleston City Council members for an incident last year in which he invited a woman to his office and made sexual advances. Hunt said he was suspended for three days last year over the incident, which wasn't public knowledge until Wednesday. 

“I am truly sorry for the hurt that my actions have caused my family, my colleagues and the citizens of Charleston," Hunt said in the statement. "I made a mistake and own my actions. I fully cooperated with the City’s Human Resources investigation. Through that investigation I agreed I misused city property for a personal matter and was disciplined with a three-day, unpaid suspension back in June of last year.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

