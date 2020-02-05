Charleston police chief Opie Smith Jr. announces retirement, Hunt named as replacement

Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith, Jr. is retiring from the department, the city announced Wednesday.
The city has scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference, where Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin confirmed that Sgt. James Hunt will be named as the new police chief.
Wednesday's release did not indicate when Smith's retirement would become effective. In December 2019, Hunt, 39, was named as CPD's Drug Unit Commander.
Hunt has been with the department for 15 years.
Smith has been with CPD for over 20 years, serving as chief for just over a year. He was sworn in as chief during the Jan. 3, 2019, Charleston City Council meeting to replace former chief Steve Cooper.
"Due to personal reasons, I am retiring from the Charleston Police Department," Smith said in a news release. "While I am sad to leave, I do so knowing the future is bright for the Department."
Smith began his career as a patrol officer; later he became a field training officer, where he trained new hires. He was assigned to a special enforcement unit and worked street-level crimes, and also served as a certified K-9 handler and SWAT team member.
"Serving as Chief for the Charleston Police Department (CPD) has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Smith said in the release. "When I first started as a patrol officer, I never dreamed I would one day lead the Department I worked for."
Smith’s son, Opie Smith III, joined CPD in May 2019.
In recent months, Smith dealt with the fallout from the arrest of Freda Gilmore. On. Oct. 14, 2019, two CPD officers were filmed trying to handcuff Gilmore, and one officer punched her in the head multiple times while arresting her.
The video, captured by a bystander, was later uploaded to Facebook. The two officers were initially cleared of any wrongdoing.
“Our officers make split-second decisions in many situations every day due to the nature of their work,” Smith said in a statement a little over a week after the incident. “We view these situations as learning opportunities so that we can become better officers and provide better service in our communities.”
A few days later, Goodwin called for changes to CPD’s use-of-force policy.
“I respect the decision of Chief [Opie] Smith that the actions of the officers were within current policy,” Goodwin said in a Facebook post at the time. “But that policy needs updated to reflect our community values.”
One month after the incident, the city referred the incident to the FBI. On Dec. 18, 2019, Gilmore filed a lawsuit against the city.