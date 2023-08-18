Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

James "Tyke" Hunt has resigned from his role as chief of the Charleston Police Department.

In an emailed statement, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she received Hunt's letter of resignation Thursday night.

Stories you might like

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

Recommended for you