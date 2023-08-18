James "Tyke" Hunt has resigned from his role as chief of the Charleston Police Department.
In an emailed statement, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she received Hunt's letter of resignation Thursday night.
In the letter, he cited "health and personal reasons" for leaving.
"I feel this is what is best for my family and I and for the Charleston Police Department given the amount of time needed to recover from the surgery required to correct the issues found by a MRI this past April," the letter said.
The resignation comes just over 10 days after the city council soundly rejected a proposal for an outside investigation of Hunt regarding an incident in which he was alleged to have invited a woman to his office at City Hall and made sexual advances.
"I want to thank him for his service as Chief of Police, and the many accomplishments he helped make happen — including unprecedented levels of community support and record-low crime rates. We wish him well, and we hope for a speedy recovery during his time on medical leave," Goodwin said in a statement.
Hunt has been with the department for 18 years. He was sworn in as chief in February 2020 after previously serving as commander of the Metro Drug Unit.
He will remain with the department as a lieutenant, his previous rank, according to a department spokesperson.
Council member Jeanine Faegre gave a statement to the Gazette-Mail saying Hunt has served the city well and apologized for his “mistake.”
“Charleston is to be a city for second chances, recovery, guidance and help for all Charlestonians,” she said. “Tyke Hunt is a man who has always been a good son, brother, father, obviously husband who has made mistakes, and he will carry on being that man.”
Council member Beth Kerns is one of three members who presented the resolution for an investigation into Hunt. She told the Gazette-Mail she believes an investigation by an outside agency still needs to occur.
“Even though Chief Hunt has stepped down due to a medical condition it does not excuse his past conduct,” she wrote in an email.
Council member Shannon Snodgrass, who also sponsored the resolution, agreed.
"I think this is best for CPD since the issues surrounding the Chief were terrible for morale. However, this should not be the end," she said in an email.
Goodwin named Deputy Chief Scott Dempsey as interim police chief.
"Our top priority will continue to be public safety. As we move forward, we remain committed to serving the people of our Capital City," he said in a news release.
