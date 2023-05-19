Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is the subject of a police investigation for what his daughter called “an allegation of inappropriate conduct” at a Charleston park earlier this week.
Carper’s daughter, Virginia Carper, said in a statement Friday the allegation concerned Kent Carper while he was in a parked vehicle at or near Daniel Boone Park Monday afternoon.
In the statement, Virginia Carper said her father became ill last weekend and was admitted to the emergency room at Thomas Memorial Hospital, in South Charleston, Tuesday. He was diagnosed to have had a heart attack Monday evening, she said.
“Unfortunately, an allegation of inappropriate conduct has been made against my father while he was apparently parked in a vehicle at or near Daniel Boone Park on Monday,” the statement said. “My father’s illness and his apparent confusion have been misinterpreted as being something inappropriate. My family and I regret this awful misunderstanding.”
The Kanawha County Commission said in a statement Thursday that Carper underwent quadruple bypass surgery, and that the surgery went well.
The family's statement goes on to say they expect Carper to recover and to return to work "serving the wonderful people of Kanawha County."
A representative of TSG Consulting, a public relations firm that sent the statement Friday, said Carper’s family would not be making any further comments.
The family’s statement came after a report from WOWK-TV News that Carper is under investigation for “alleged lewd activity” at the park.
The City of Charleston on Friday cited an ongoing investigation in denying a Freedom of Information Act request by the Gazette-Mail asking for “copies of any written report and body cam footage made by the Charleston Police Department concerning an incident involving W. Kent Carper on May 15 at Daniel Boone Park.”
In an email Friday, City Attorney Kevin Baker said “the information you are requesting is part of a pending investigation and, therefore, is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act."
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango confirmed Friday that Carper is the subject of a police investigation, but said he did not know its substance.
“I have not seen any police report or otherwise been involved with the investigation,” Salango said. “As everyone knows, Commissioner Carper has had serious health issues this week and I am confident he will respond to the allegations once he is able. In the meantime, I’m wishing my friend and colleague speedy recover from his quadruple bypass surgery.”
