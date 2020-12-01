A Charleston police officer was shot shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Garrison Avenue.
The officer was responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue when she was shot, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. She is now at a local hospital in surgery, according to a statement from the city, but there is no information on her condition.
The suspect was also shot, which the sheriff’s office believes was by the officer, and taken into custody further up Garrison Avenue. No additional information is available on the status of the suspect.
The Kanawha Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston Police Department are investigating the matter.
