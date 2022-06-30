Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston police have released the name of a woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston earlier this week.

Edra Lou Johnson, 67, of Charleston, died Tuesday morning after being struck by a 2015 blue Toyota Camry in the 200 block of Lee Street East, near the intersection of Clendenin and Lee streets.

The crash is still under investigation.

