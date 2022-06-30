Charleston police release name of pedestrian struck, killed Tuesday Staff reports Jun 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston police have released the name of a woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston earlier this week.Edra Lou Johnson, 67, of Charleston, died Tuesday morning after being struck by a 2015 blue Toyota Camry in the 200 block of Lee Street East, near the intersection of Clendenin and Lee streets.The crash is still under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Name Police Charleston Highway Lee Street East Crash Toyota Camry Pedestrian Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesKanawha board members deny they sold Garnet to block charter schoolElkview native, Nashville sound engineer helping with Regatta's rebootWoody Williams -- last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II -- dies at 98WV congressional legislation quiet on proposal to set up state grant program for cleaning up modern minesP.A. Denny returns for Charleston RegattaChuck Landon: Here's Danny's recipe for Sun Belt successDear Abby: Abusive husband manipulates wife, kids living in shelterWV officials react to Woody Williams' deathGazette-Mail editorial: Woody Williams finds peaceYouth soccer: UC men's assistants thriving at the helm of WVFC teams See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people