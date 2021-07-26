Police are searching for a Kanawha County man accused in the shooting death of a Charleston woman Monday on the city’s West Side.
Christopher Neil Smith, 38, of Charleston, fled the 800 block of Stockton Street on foot around 12:15 p.m., after shooting two people sitting on a home’s rear porch, Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett wrote in a news release. Police say Smith approached the enclosed porch, then “got into an altercation over alleged stolen property” before pulling a firearm and shooting both individuals.
Officers responding to a reported shooting found Amanda Dawn Burdette, 35, and Jay Jerome Henry Jr., 30, both of Charleston, when they arrived at the home, according to the release. Burdette was shot once in the chest, and Henry was shot multiple times. Both were transported to an area hospital, where Burdette was pronounced dead. Henry was in critical condition as of Monday evening, Hazelett wrote.
Smith is being sought on charges of first-degree murder and malicious wounding, according to the release.
“If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the [Charleston Police] Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111,” Hazelett wrote.