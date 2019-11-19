Charleston recognized for efforts to promote equality

Months after setting up its first LGBTQ working group, the City of Charleston earned a substantial bump in its Municipal Equality Index score from the Human Rights Campaign.
The city's equality index score increased 26 points between 2018 and 2019 -- from 65 points in 2018 to 91 points in 2019 -- out of a possible 100.
The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index is an annual report on efforts by municipalities to achieve equality for their lesbian, gay bisexual, transgender and queer residents. The Human Rights Campaign, which is the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, evaluated 506 cities this year.
Charleston was among the top 25 percent of cities evaluated in the index.
“I am proud the City of Charleston embraces diversity and inclusion for all people regardless of race, gender, age, sexual orientation or gender identity,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release Tuesday. “While we still have more to do, the 26-point increase in our MEI score shows a commitment to equality for everyone who works, plays and lives in our Capital City.”
In May, Goodwin established the working group, meant to consider policy issues affecting the city's LGBTQ community.
Billy Wolfe, chairman of the working group, said Tuesday he was proud of the progress Charleston had made toward becoming a more inclusive city.
“Although more work remains, this dramatic improvement in Charleston's MEI score is a sign that elected officials here are taking the needs of the LGBTQ community seriously,” Wolfe said in the news release.
Charleston's score is the second-highest among the seven cities in the Mountain State that the Human Rights Campaign evaluated -- Huntington was one of 88 cities in the nation to earn a perfect 100 score.
Morgantown had the third-highest score in the state, earning 75 points, according to the Human Rights Campaign website. Wheeling was next with 57 points, followed by Lewisburg (43 points) and Parkersburg (13).