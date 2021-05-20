Charleston’s recycling committee on Wednesday recommended the city renew its agreement with the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority for the facility to continue processing Charleston’s recyclables.
The city has hauled its recyclables to Beckley for nearly seven years after the Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority shuttered due to crippling costs. Charleston and other local municipalities turned to Raleigh County, where recycling services could continue for free — however the facility started charging cities during the pandemic. In September, Charleston City Council approved 19-7 to move $115,000 from the city’s contingency fund to pay the facility’s $175 per ton fee.
On Wednesday, the environment and recycling committee recommended renewing the city’s contract with the Raleigh plant, which ends June 30. The finance committee and full city council now must approve the contract at their next meetings June 7.
Council member John Kennedy Bailey, recycling committee chair, said Wednesday evening the city should again opt into the agreement with Raleigh County, despite the costs.
“It would be my personal decision that we support this renewal. We don’t really have a lot of other options, and it’s worked out so far,” he said.
State Code requires municipalities with more than 10,000 residents implement a full recycling program. Gerald Burgy, South Charleston’s public works director, said during the committee meeting that after the Kanawha facility closed, he worked diligently to find a better option — but with the lack of any local facility, there is no easy choice.
“We have no options other than to take it to Beckley,” Burgy said. “As everybody knows ... there’s just no money involved in recycling.”
Burgy, who is on the Kanawha Solid Waste Authority board, said every nearby municipality that has a recycling program ships their recyclables to Raleigh County. In 2016, the board considered constructing a new processing building at its site on Slack Street, however talks fizzled out due to the scale of collaboration and finances needed by multiple local governments and state regulators to construct the facility.
But with the infusion of millions of dollars in federal funding, Charleston’s American Rescue Plan spending committee has again floated the idea of bringing a full-scale facility back to the city. Options are limited, said City Manager Jonathan Storage. Waste Management, the city’s private local refuse partner, told city officials they would need to ship recyclables to Pittsburgh if they wanted to enter into a contract, Storage said.
Storage said the agreement with the Raleigh plant allows the city to opt out at any time. The contract binds the facility to a fixed $175-per-ton cost, and doesn’t allow the plant to stop taking a certain material before July 2022.
“We would simply update the dates [from the last contract], and there is nothing that would commit us to a full year if the council and the administration worked out some other recyclable arrangement,” Storage said. “This is a pay-as-you-go arrangement at $175 per ton. The administration believes we’re between a rock and a hard place.”
Charleston delivered nearly 658 tons of recyclables — then priced at $261 per ton — to Raleigh County during the 2019-20 fiscal year, the facility estimated. While Charleston wasn't billed for that amount, the facility estimated it lost $171,425 from Charleston alone, city public works director Brent Webster said in September.
During the September vote to renew the Raleigh County contract, some city council members took issue with the costs involved, saying the money could be put to better use. The Mayor’s Office cited the requirement in state Code that Charleston must have an operational program.
Storage said directors at the Raleigh plant have always been great working partners to the city, and the administration is glad the contract is not changing from last year.
“We do respect the partnership we have with that facility and we are glad that they are not adjusting the terms,” he said.
But unless local governments can come together and construct a full-scale recycling facility locally, Raleigh County will still be the only viable option.
“All of the communities in the Valley are in the same boat,” Storage said.