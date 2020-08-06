For the past four weekends, Capitol and Hale streets in downtown Charleston have closed for increased outdoor dining, a move local business owners say has done wonders.
"It's been huge," Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille owner Deno Stanley said. "It's allowed us to essentially move half of our restaurant outside. Those three days are really, gosh, just helping us survive."
Talking with other downtown business owners, Stanley said the weekend closures are also bringing more people back to work.
"I can't stress economically what it's done for the restaurant business downtown. It's allowed us to add four and five more people to our schedule during the weekend shifts," he said.
Lisa Bernheim, manager at Pies & Pints, located next door to Adelphia, said the restaurant has brought employees back who were laid off in the beginning weeks of the pandemic, and business has been good enough for new hires.
"It's been really amazing. Just the turnout -- people feeling safe and comfortable enough with our protocols to trust us and our crew here to give them a nice, safe dining experience," Bernheim said. "It was a brilliant idea and we will continue to be on board as long as it stays open."
Stanley said downtown business owners went to the Mayor's Office first with the idea to close the streets. They wanted to see if something like this would work, and if it did, it could be a model for businesses across Charleston.
Closing down entire streets, however, isn't feasible for a lot of areas in the city, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. MacCorkle Avenue, the main drag for businesses in Kanawha City, is a state-owned road.
For the businesses on the East End, shutting down Washington Street West or other side streets in the Elk City neighborhood wouldn't be impossible, but would be tough to pull off, she said.
But that isn't a reason the city and business owners can't collaborate and get creative, Goodwin said. When talking with business owners on Bridge Road in South Hills, Goodwin said she was told street closures weren't necessary -- outdoor dining extensions into parking lots and sidewalks would do just fine.
A number of businesses across the city have already applied for these extensions, she said.
"I don't think there has been anything or any suggestion that we have turned down. If somebody has an idea, let's talk about it," Goodwin said. "If there are businesses that are clumped together that feel they would benefit from expanded dining, let's take a look at it."
Businesses must put skin in the game to make outdoor dining work, Goodwin said, which is why the downtown closures have been successful.
Joe Guilfoile, owner of Big Joe's Bar and Grill, said he spent around $2,500 for umbrellas, chairs and tables. Other businesses have opted for large and more expensive tents, without the assurance these closures would even work.
"I'm all about it," Guilfoile said. "It's definitely helped us and it will continue to help us if the weather permits."
"People aren't necessarily wanting to come indoors if they have to abide by the rules," he said.
There is not a one-size-fits-all approach for making outdoor dining work citywide, Stanley said, but other cities across the country have proved creative solutions work.
Plastic barricades closing one lane of traffic, instead of all lanes, has become one popular idea, he said.
"That's immensely common around the country right now," Stanley said, noting the business expenditures that come with it.
Goodwin said closing downtown streets was "the low-hanging fruit" for helping the city's businesses. She said any business owner who wants to come to the table and try something, or anything, should get in contact with the city planning department or the Mayor's Office.
"Our industry -- entertainment, hospitality and restaurants -- we were the hardest hit through this. All of our spreadsheets from March until the middle of May got big zeros on them," Stanley said. "We've got a lot of catching up to try and do, but definitely the downtown street dining is helping us do that, and we'd like to see it spread out to the other areas in the city so they can be helped as well."