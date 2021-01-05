The organizers of Charleston Restaurant Week, typically held during the last week of January, announced Tuesday the eighth annual event will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been in anguish over what these restaurants are dealing with” in terms of lost revenue, said Dickinson Gould, president of Buzz Food Service and organizer of the popular week of dining.
“But it wouldn’t be responsible for us to hold this event right now,” he said.
Restaurant Week began after the 2014 water crisis forced the temporary closure of restaurants. It has continued each year in an effort to boost business during what is traditionally a slow time for restaurants. Participating restaurants offer meals at reduced prices to give people an opportunity to sample their cuisine and perhaps dine in upscale restaurants that might not ordinarily be on their list of places to eat.
“The event is so much about people gathering and people experience restaurant week with the same people every year, whether it’s their co-workers or friends,” said Gould. “It just isn’t the same event if it’s carried out through take out orders and meals to go. Of course the restaurants could use it more than ever now, and the servers and service staff too, but, now’s not the time.”
Gould didn’t give a time frame for when the postponed event might take place, but said he hoped it would be later this year.