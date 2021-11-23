The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Charleston Sanitary Board says this year it will waive a $450 annual fee it typically charges to restaurants for inspecting grease traps.

In a letter to 250 area restaurants, general manager Steve Cooper said the board will not charge the fee this year to help restaurants affected by the pandemic.

“The purpose in the waiver of the fee is to hopefully alleviate some of the financial strain that many of the restaurants are facing due to the pandemic,” Cooper said.

Waiving the fee will mean a loss of about $113,000 for the board, Cooper said.

“We can absorb that cost without raising any rates,” he said.

The fee will be charged in future years, Cooper wrote.

