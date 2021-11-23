Charleston Sanitary Board to waive grease trap fee this year Staff reports Nov 23, 2021 46 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Charleston Sanitary Board says this year it will waive a $450 annual fee it typically charges to restaurants for inspecting grease traps.In a letter to 250 area restaurants, general manager Steve Cooper said the board will not charge the fee this year to help restaurants affected by the pandemic.“The purpose in the waiver of the fee is to hopefully alleviate some of the financial strain that many of the restaurants are facing due to the pandemic,” Cooper said.Waiving the fee will mean a loss of about $113,000 for the board, Cooper said.“We can absorb that cost without raising any rates,” he said.The fee will be charged in future years, Cooper wrote. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesIn 3-2 ruling, state Supreme Court overturns injunction blocking Paycheck Protection ActEd Rabel: Education is completely broken (Opinion)Prep football: Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor resignsChuck Landon: Huff mentioned for Hokies' jobWest Virginia under toxic threat from highest industrial selenium pollution levels in the countryCharleston mayor, WV senators announce federal grant to plan 'Capital Connector' projectFormer Logan police officer found guilty of violating man's civil rightsPrep volleyball: Williamstown's Lakyn Joy captain of Class A All-State teamAppalachian climate advocates push back against WV congressional delegation resistance to climate and social spending billWVU football, basketball notebook Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 23, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail